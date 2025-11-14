Finance Manager
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to Finance Manager.
Your role and responsibilities
As the Local Division Controller, you'll be a key member of the local leadership team, partnering directly with the Business Managers and lead and manage the local finance teams to optimize the financial performance. You will be supporting effective business decisions by monitoring, analyzing and interpreting financial data, evaluating various business alternatives and recommending the most appropriate business solutions. You will in addition assume dedicated responsibility of one of the local division's business units, from project controlling to business controlling and overall financial performance. We offer a challenging position in an international and dynamic working environment with interesting duties that cover multiple dimensions of financial management.
The work model for the role is on-site.
This role is contributing to the Process Industry in Sweden.
You will be mainly accountable for:
You will take ownership of the financial management of the Local Division cross business lines, including project reviews and execution.
Take ownership of the financial management of one of the local business units, assuming responsibility of project controlling, business controlling and overall financial performance.
You will lead monthly closings, forecasting, and planning, with a strong focus on both detail and the bigger picture, securing transparency in financial reporting and disclosures.
Driving the definition and implementation of global standards and business specific guidelines to ensure continuous improvement in financial control process within your area of responsibility.
Leading, providing guidance, and facilitating best practices to ensure alignment and consistency of controlling practices.
Ensuring timely and efficient communication with relevant internal customers to identify and discuss issues for improvement of operations, work quality, and efficiency for your area of responsibility.
Partners with relevant business leader in determining strategy for their area of responsibility and developing implementation and monitoring plan. Enables strategy translation into business plans and monitors measurable targets.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor degree or above in relevant field.
Several years' experience of Business Controlling roles.
Proven leadership experience is a strong advantage
Excellent knowledge of processes and tools in Finance controlling with strong business acumen. Prior experience in using SAP
Known for your collaboration, communication, and business partnering skills.
Fluent in English and Swedish, any other language is an asset.
You are passionate about driving changes and embracing challenges.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Process Automation and our Process Industries division delivers state-of-the-art electrification and automation solutions across various sectors, including Mining & Materials (M&M); Metals & Power Conversion (M&PC); and Pulp, Paper & Fiber (PP&F). Our expertise in digitalization and automation helps our customers enhance productivity, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Recruiting Manager - Vivian-Yun Cui. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Recruiting Consultant Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
