Finance Manager
2025-09-25
Job Description
SCOPE OF THE POSITION:
The Site Finance Manager will provide direct financial leadership to the Helsingborg Site within the EMEA network, reporting to the Cluster Financial Controller. This role will partner with the Site Director, Site Leadership Team members, his/her direct reports and the Regional and Global Consumer SC organizations to achieve short/long term financial performance commitments and assess opportunities across sites that are in scope.
The Site Finance Manager will be responsible for Site business planning as well as the monitoring of actual results. He/she will partner with the Profitability Management & Reporting team to deliver insights into budget vs actual drivers, operational metrics, and frame results. Together with the Regional Finance Lead, this individual will propose/evaluate business cases (Capital, Investments, Site Master Plan, New Products) and support decision making with a focus on driving value. He/she will lead total cost per unit and GP impact analyses for the Site and provide guidance to the Site Leadership team on operational initiatives that are focused on optimizing costs and improving competitiveness for the Site.
This position will collaborate with Global Services, Centers of Excellence, and other centralized organizations on the financial review cycles to ensure the reliability of the financial information. He/she will provide insightful commentary on the financial drivers and communicate potential risks and opportunities. Together with the Site Leadership team this individual will be responsible for risk management and driving a compliance culture across the Site.
This role will identify and implement opportunities to enhance financial analytics and will also support process improvement and standardization initiatives led by Global Services and Centers of Excellence.
He/she will also take ownership for the performance and development of his/her direct reports.
MAIN ACCOUNTABILITIES:
• Business Partnering and Decision Support:
o Establish a collaborative relationship with the Site Director and well as the Site Leadership Team.
o Provide in-depth financial analysis and generate valuable insights to support business cases for investment decisions and cost savings opportunities.
o Actively contribute to the Site's strategy and master plan.
• Performance Analytics and Reporting:
o Review and communicate performance on key financial drivers and metrics.
o Discuss variances between plan and actual results, share insights and recommend gap closure plans to the Leadership team.
o Identify potential risks and opportunities and lead discussions on associated action plans.
• Planning and Forecasting:
o Work with business partners to challenge assumptions, build models, review financial outputs and influence decision making.
o Present/Share the Site financial targets and budget to the Leadership team and Board to ensure strategic alignment.
• Product cost (standard costing) and pricing structure definition/review and maintenance.
• Risk Management and Compliance:
o Member of the Statutory Board with an oversight of internal controls for both US/SOX and local statutory requirements.
o Support internal/external audits, present audit outcomes to the board.
o Drive a culture of compliance across the Site.
• Support continuous improvements and best practices for financial processes/analytics and other ad hoc analyses/projects.
QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS:
Education:
• Bachelor's degree in Accounting/Finance as well as a professional accounting qualification (Masters in Accounting/CA/CPA/CIMA)
• Fluency in Swedish, English, any other European Language would be a plus
Required competencies and experience:
• 6+ years of progressive finance experience, preferably Supply Chain Finance experience.
• Strong leadership skills to develop and implement a vision
• High conceptual and analytical competence
• Ability to zoom in and out - ability to focus on process-oriented tactical plans as well as big picture strategic thinking to challenge status quo
• Collaboration and Business Partnering
• Well-developed storytelling and communication skills
• Results and performance driven
• Excellent problem-solving skills
• Autonomous working attitude with high motivation
• Developing and motivating people
• Ability to work under pressure whilst paying attention to detail
Systems:
• SAP ERP and advance skills in MS Office. Knowledge of Business Intelligence systems would be an advantage.
Preferred:
• Consumer Goods Industry Experience
Location:
