Finance Manager

Talent & Partner AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-18


About the recruitment company Talent&Partner
We are a recruitment agency that specializes in matching exceptional personnel to the world's most attractive workplaces.

We recruit a range of positions with a focus on Executives, Digital-, Marketing- and Sales.

Digital recruitments lies at the heart of our company and continues to represent the dominant focus of our agency.

About our client and the company

Society icon believe in changing how brands and consumers interact, by offering a mobile application and tech platform where individuals (icons) and brands meet to collaborate and grow together. Society Icon are active in the Nordic region and UK with offices in Stockholm and Copenhagen. The mission is to help global partners such as H&M, Klarna, Live Nation, Dior, Warner Music etc to get a closer connection with their consumers. All this is made possible through the Society icon app with 1 000 daily active users. Society Icons goal is to be a global company and industry leader within three years.

About the role

Main responsibilities:

Run daily financial operations and accounting

Invoicing

Monthly and quarterly reporting and audit monitoring

Cash management

Strategic financial planning and execution

Statutory reporting (annual report, tax filings, VAT etc.)

Business analysis

About you

Who you are:

You have a relevant degree in finance/accounting

You have 3+ years of experience working within finance/accounting

You have experience from analysis and financial modeling

You have excellent skills in Excel

You are fluent in Swedish and English in both speech and writing

You are meticulous and structured

You are self-starter and have no problems working independently

You have a proactive and can-do attitude



We will interview candidates continuously. The position is full-time.

Application

In this recruitment process we collaborate with Talent&Partner.

We invite candidates for interviews on an ongoing basis, so please do not hesitate to send your application. Apply by sending your CV and cover letter to work@talentpartner.se or apply via link.

