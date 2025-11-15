Finance Director - Recommerce
2025-11-15
About UsVend Recommerce is on a mission to make circular trade the obvious choice. Through our leading Nordic marketplaces FINN, Tori, Blocket and DBA, we help millions buy, sell and reuse pre-loved items every day. We're building a more sustainable future by making smart choices easy and profitable.
This is a unique opportunity to help define the future of one of the largest recommerce ecosystems in the Nordics. You'll have a broad impact, from how we model our business and evaluate investments to how millions of users experience sustainable commerce every day.
The OpportunityAs Finance Director for Recommerce, you'll report to the EVP and work closely with the business leadership team. This is a high-impact role spanning multiple markets, combining commercial insight, strategic influence and hands-on financial leadership. You'll drive performance and growth across the vertical, leading FP&A, reporting and planning while building a strong business partnering culture and developing a talented, collaborative finance team.
What You'll Do
- Lead the financial strategy and performance management for Recommerce, turning insight into clear actions that drive growth and efficiency.
- Build a strong commercial finance culture by partnering across Product, Marketing and Operations to drive pricing, campaign effectiveness and customer lifetime value.
- Lead and grow a talented team of business controllers, fostering ownership and accountability across the business.
- Own dynamic planning, forecasting and scenario modelling, ensuring plans stay agile and grounded in data.
- Represent Recommerce in the Vend finance group.
- Guide key strategic projects such as market entries, monetization models and category growth cases.
Who You Are
- Strategic and hands-on, with at least ten years of experience in finance, FP&A or business control roles.
- Proven track record of driving commercial impact in ecommerce, digital marketplaces or consumer businesses.
- Skilled in pricing, campaign performance, cost optimisation and growth modelling.
- Collaborative leader who builds trust, clarity and a shared sense of ownership.
- Comfortable working in English across Nordic markets.
- Passionate about sustainability and circular business models, and how finance can accelerate them.
What You'll Bring
- A mix of analytical sharpness and commercial instinct - you see the story behind the numbers.
- Curiosity and courage to challenge, simplify and improve how we run the business.
- Energy to inspire others, creating a finance team known for its insight, influence and integrity.
Why Join Us
- Help shape a business with purpose and scale, redefining how people consume and proving that sustainable growth is real growth.
- Work with passionate colleagues, lead meaningful transformation and influence decisions that matter for millions of users and the planet.
- Join one of the Nordics' most recognised digital companies, where sustainability, technology and growth come together under trusted brands like FINN, Blocket, DBA and Tori.
- Be part of a major transformation from transition to growth, shaping the future of circular commerce and making a tangible impact on both people and the planet.
ApplyWe're eagerly waiting to hear from you by 30th of November. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429), http://www.vend.com/ Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9606581