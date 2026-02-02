Finance Business Partner
2026-02-02
Your New Role
We are seeking a Finance Business Partner to join a forward-thinking Architecture Technology Center. In this role, you will be the trusted financial advisor to senior leadership, helping drive decisions, optimize program spend, and ensure operational excellence across complex projects. You'll have the opportunity to work closely with architecture, platform, and product development teams, influencing outcomes and shaping the financial future of innovative programs.
What You'll Do
As the Finance Business Partner, you will act as the primary financial advisor to the SVP and leadership team, providing clear guidance on operational and program performance. You will lead the monthly closing process, track OPEX and KPIs, and monitor program budgets, forecasts, and long-term financial plans. By analyzing financial data and identifying risks and opportunities, you will proactively support decision-making and drive financial performance.
You will also ensure financial transparency and governance across programs by reviewing purchase requests and supplier invoices, ensuring alignment with budgets, contracts, and internal guidelines. Additionally, you will take ownership of annual budget processes and recurring forecast cycles, consolidating plans, evaluating assumptions, and preparing decision material for senior management.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As soon as possible. End date: 2027-02-15, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, or related field
5+ years of relevant finance experience in business partnering or controlling.
Great experience in SAP S/4HANA, Excel and Power Bi.
Business-oriented mindset with the confidence to challenge and influence stakeholders
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
