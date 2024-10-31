Finance Business Partner
NKT HV Cables AB / Controllerjobb / Alingsås Visa alla controllerjobb i Alingsås
2024-10-31
, Ale
, Vårgårda
, Lerum
, Bollebygd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Join our growing team and contribute to the success of our manufacturing operations in Alingsås!
Contribute to some of the worlds biggest projects within renewable energy!
We're seeking a skilled and experienced Finance Business Partner, with a solid background in production controlling, to join our Finance team in Alingsås. You will continue lead our journey to enhance our finance support model by establishing a solid finance steering model, strengthening site operation performance transparency and providing data driven business decision support to the local management team. You'll also identify performance improvement opportunities and establish KPIs for efficient operations management.
Primary tasks:
* Finance responsible and trusted finance partner to the Site Lead and local management
* Lead and improve standard finance processes: budgeting, forecasting, monthly reporting, and analytics
* Responsible for site financials, in close collaboration with the local production controller, including identification of improvement areas and establishment of KPIs for efficient performance management
* Enhancement of operations reporting and analytical frameworks, including production variances, inventory and fixed assets.
* Track, secure ad improve growth, profitability and working capital as well as playing a key role in strategic projects
* Lead the local financial operations compliance framework, and improvement hereof
* Responsible for the finance aspects of product costing
Provide leadership in implementing the Financial Steering Model and ERP upgrades
Demonstrating adaptability and responsiveness in a fast-paced environment
We seek an individual with excellent communication and interpersonal skills, capable of collaborate, guide and challenge multiple stakeholders, including conveying financial information to a non-finance audience. You should have sharp analytical abilities and a proven track record of improving operational efficiency through innovative reporting and analytical frameworks. Adaptability and responsiveness in a dynamic work environment are essential.
Requirements:
* University degree in Economics, preferably with a focus on financing/financial economics
* Min. 10 years of experience in a finance business partner role and with production controlling experience, preferably within an international manufacturing company
* Professional fluency in Swedish and English
* In-depth understanding of finance and production processes, including ERP, BI, and related IT systems
* Strong proficiency in SAP, particularly CO/FI modules.
Strong analytical skills and a continuous improvement mindset
Opportunity to work on challenging and innovative projects
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
Apart from a competitive salary and benefits package, we offer an unique opportunity for professional development and growth in a collaborative and supportive environment.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than 24th of November. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Danielle Brodin Vinther, danielle.vinther@nkt.com
. In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5791-42947890". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT A/S Kontakt
Sara Karlsson +46 702026451 Jobbnummer
8988267