Finance Assistant To Workshop!

Are you an organized and detail-oriented individual with a passion for finance and love for variety? We are now seeking a Finance Assistant to join our dynamic team at our headquarters in Stockholm. If you are looking to contribute to a successful organization and support various financial processes, we would love to hear from you!
About the role
As a Finance Assistant, you'll be at the heart of our finance department, handling a mix of accounts payable, accounts receivable, accounting support, and payroll tasks. Your role will ensure that our financial processes are efficient and accurate, contributing to the overall success of our organization.
Key Responsibilities
Accounts Payable & Receivable: Process transactions, manage invoices, post payments, and follow up on outstanding balances
Accounting Support: Assist with month-end close processes, reconciliations, and financial reporting
Payroll Support: Help process payroll, verify timesheets, and address employee inquiries
Financial Reporting: Prepare reports and conduct basic financial analysis
Data Management: Maintain and reconcile financial data
Team Collaboration: Work with a dynamic team on special projects and process improvements
Qualifications
KY/YH education (HVE) in, Accounting, Finance, Business Administration, or related field (or equivalent experience)
Experience in a similar finance support role is a plus
Basic understanding of accounting principles
Proficiency in Microsoft Office, especially Excel
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
Fluent in English
Team player with a positive attitude
Placement: Stockholm HQNextGenRetailHub(Hybrid)
Start: As soon as possible or according to agreement
Working hours: Full time, permanent with initial probation period
Why Join Us?
Enjoy a supportive and collaborative work environment where your contributions make a real impact. Develop your career in a dynamic and growing organization. Ready to dive into a fun and varied finance role? Apply now!
Selection and interview process is ongoing; therefore, please apply as soon as possible. We don't accept applications by mail, apply therefore via add.Last application day is 2024-06-14.
We are WorkShop: the Consumer Experience Agency - a leading retail agency in the Nordics, dedicated to creating and delivering innovative customer experience for the world's biggest brands. We do that by offering a complete portfolio of services including data & insights, concept, field marketing and much more - so that we can be a partner to our clients in every step. Join one of our teams around the globe and explore your potential through unique projects, pop-ups, store concepts or our brand ambassador programs!
Learn more about our company at WorkShop and follow us onFacebook,LinkedInandInstagram!
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Workshop International Sweden AB
(org.nr 556665-8935), https://www.work-shop.com/ Arbetsplats
WorkShop Jobbnummer
8721992