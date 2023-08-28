Field Test Engineer
2023-08-28
Are you a skilled engineer with a passion for hands-on testing in both outdoor and lab environments? Do you have a keen interest or expertise in computer vision or video analytics? Perhaps it's time for a new challenge within one of the region's largest Quality Assurance organizations? We have an exciting opportunity for a versatile Field Test Engineer to join our Analytics and Platform Test team at our HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
Introducing our exceptional team of software video analytics experts! The Analytics and Platform Test team is dedicated to testing and verifying cutting-edge video analytics applications on embedded products, specifically cameras. They are a remarkable group of professionals who work closely with software developers, fostering a strong and seamless partnership.
Your team consists of a dedicated project manager, a field tester (you), and other talented professionals. Together, we ensure the performance of video analytics software on our camera products, in various settings.
What you'll do here as a Field Test Engineer?
As a field tester, your main objective is to verify the performance of video analytics applications on camera hardware products. Your tasks will include:
* Set up end-to-end test systems in the field or in a lab environment.
* Plan and execute test activities.
* Analyze logs and test results.
* Effectively articulate and deliver test results to various stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
* Develop ways of working, test methods and improve efficiency of field testing.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are seeking a candidate who possesses a strong interest in software video analytics and thrives on working hands-on with hardware products. As this is a new role with evolving requirements, we highly value flexibility and adaptability in the ideal candidate. You should excel in problem-solving, enjoy collaborating within a team, and be comfortable navigating uncharted territory where templates or established frameworks may not yet exist.
As a person you're positive and driven and enjoy a challenge. You thrive in an environment where you can let your creativity flow and find new ways to test our products.
Since you will be working out in the field driving license for heavy trailer (BE) or a readiness to get one is a must.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* A bachelor's or master's degree in computer science or equivalent
* Experience or sincere interest in different domains of testing.
* Practical knowledge in network communication, setting up network solutions.
* Skilled in cultivating positive and productive interactions with a diverse range of individuals.
* A keen interest in the intricacies and potential of technology within the realm of embedded systems.
What Axis have to offer
One of our greatest assets is our focus on collaboration. We also know that good ideas can come anytime and anywhere and therefore we encourage everyone to contribute and be innovative. If you are a person who likes to make a difference, you will feel right at home with us!
The well-being of the employees is essential to us. We work actively with our culture where team spirit, equal opportunities for all and having fun are central parts. We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g., flexible working hours, breakfast every day, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle - just to name a few.
Ready to Act?
Do you want to join our team? Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to reach out to hiring manager Carl Wiberg +46 46 2879489.
