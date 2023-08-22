Field Test and Integration Specialist
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-08-22
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you excited about testing new tech devices? Do you have a practical and an analytical mindset? Do testing and analyzing Axis products vs. competition sound interesting? Then you should apply for this job as a Field Test and Integration Specialist in the Product Introduction Management (PIM) team, within Product Management department in the Products & CTO organization at our HQ in Lund.
Who is your future team?
PIM consists of four dedicated professionals focusing on competitive filed tests, and nine Product Introduction Managers. We create and deliver compelling and comprehensive sales support material to inspire, teach and motivate co-workers within the sales organization. Tests and analysis of Axis vs. competitor products are important parts of the content and always highly appreciated by our target audience.
What you'll do as Field Test and Integration Specialist?
We perform in-depth evaluations of relevant competitor offerings vs. our own soon to be launched hardware and software products. The results and conclusions are presented to the sales organization a few weeks before new Axis products are launched, as a part of the product introduction training.
The tests are conducted in realistic scenes where we focus on the product's main use cases. We strive for an unbiased approach when we test and try to deliver clear and concise conclusions, also when comparing complex features.
We utilize Axis test sites, but also other suitable locations for temporary installations and tests. The findings and results can range from the e.g., product packaging, the physical installation phase, set up and configuration to image quality and video analytics performance. The test scope can vary a lot, from a comparison of two cameras, to installation of a complete surveillance system.
Apart from the base set of testing you will need to define and perform new tests for almost all new projects. The keyword is relevancy and as the product portfolios of both Axis and competitors evolve, you will need to adapt and overcome challenges in an agile way, and co-operate with the team members, product management, sales, marketing, and R&D.
The most common output delivery is a video in which you show different scenes to prove your points, demonstrate and explain strengths and weaknesses, what to push and how to mitigate potential drawbacks.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You have a genuine interest in technology, an analytical mindset and a practical approach to problem solving. You are a team player and have the curiosity, courage, and ability to explore new ground and see things from a customer 's perspective. A strong self-drive is required and you need to have communication skills and aesthetic ability to produce video material with a look and feel making a trustworthy impression. To transport yourself and equipment to test sites, a driver's license is required for this position.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* At least three years of proven working experience in relevant fields
* Experience of network protocols and IOT products
* Knowledge about camera technology and understanding of terms and image characteristics
* A relevant university degree
* Excellent English skills, both written and verbal
* Basic scripting and video editing knowledge
What Axis have to offer
You will be a key resource in an agile team, work with creative and open people in an environment focusing on results. We offer a truly global and collaborative environment working with the latest technology in complex systems and applications.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - apply today!
Find out more about the position from our recruiting manager Erik Mårtensson +46 46 2722 244. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120036". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8051249