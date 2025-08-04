Field Service Engineers
2025-08-04
Our business is growing and in turn, we have several exciting opportunities for Field Service Engineers to join our Global Customer Support division within Kongsberg Maritime. Our office is located in Kristinehamn, but we are flexible if you are living in another location within in Sweden since these roles involve a lot of travel. As Field Service Engineer your work is carried out in international environments all around the world, with approximately 120-180 travel days per year to be expected. We are offering you a developing role with assignments within our entire marine product portfolio, for example Propeller, Waterjet, POD, Thrusters and Control systems. Your work includes everything from commissioning and installation, to maintaining and replacing parts in existing products with a focus on mechanics, hydraulics and/or electronics. If you have additional areas of technical experience either individually or leading small teams, particularly in the maritime industry, we'd love to hear from you!
During these assignments, you often work in teams with colleagues within Kongsberg, but also from other companies as well as our customers. In addition to team collaboration, the work also involves individual assignments, then it's especially important, you can solve problems that arise in an independent and professional manner.
To support your growth and success, you'll receive ongoing training in product knowledge, security processes and customer service, equipping you with the skills to excel the Field Service Engineer role and meet evolving customer needs. Office work is also part of this role, in which case good communication skills in writing are required to report on your service jobs. When working at the office, you will plan and prepare your upcoming assignments and provide technical support and other relevant business supporting tasks.
Qualifications and experience
We are looking for driven candidates with technical education or equivalent experience in mechanics, hydraulics, or electronics, along with strong English communication skills. You should be comfortable using digital tools for tasks like accessing technical drawings, writing reports, booking travel and managing travel claims. Experience in a travel-based role is preferred, and prior involvement in project leadership, storekeeping, or education in mechatronics or a related field is considered a plus.
Why join us
An exciting and important position working for the world-leading supplier of maritime solutions.
Be part of a diverse team spread across several countries, embracing collaboration and cultural diversity.
Work on exciting projects that are shaping the future of the maritime industry.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work-environment and the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. A position with a wide range of interesting work tasks, opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a technical and personal level. You will have the opportunity to work with unique products at a world-leading supplier of maritime solutions. You will work in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration where extensive travelling is part of the position.
We think that you can
You take initiative, follow through with determination, and take ownership of results. With a structured and goal-oriented mindset, you plan effectively, prioritize tasks, and allocate resources efficiently. You build and leverage strong networks to achieve objectives, while adhering to company procedures and maintaining a high standard of professionalism. You collaborate well with others, sharing knowledge and supporting team success. You will address on-site and workshop HS&E issues and consistently deliver outstanding service to customers. For individuals with prior Field Service experience, you may also lead Service Technicians and subcontractors on projects, without experience, this is a skill you will have opportunity to develop in our team.
Last day to apply is 2025-08-31
At KONGSBERG, we believe that "Protechting People and Planet" drives solutions, and diverse teams inspire innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
Security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Our ambition is to fill these positions as soon as possible; selection and interviews may therefore begin during the application period.
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including: merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries. Kongsberg Maritime is part of KONGSBERG, an international, knowledge-based group delivering high-technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence and aerospace
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 350 engaged people and upholds product management for various types of propulsion for all types of marine vessels, sales and marketing and product assembly. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers globally.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritimes services, upgrades and support in the aftermarket. Our 2300 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30.000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31
E-post: georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
E-post: georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com Omfattning
