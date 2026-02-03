Field Service Coordinator to Quintus Technologies
Do you enjoy creating structure, solving complex planning challenges and being the person everyone relies on to make things run smoothly?
Quintus is now looking for a Field Service Coordinator to take ownership of planning and coordinating our global field service operations. In this role, you will be at the very heart of the business ensuring that the right people, tools and conditions are in place for successful customer deliveries around the world.
This is a key position for someone who thrives in a dynamic environment and likes turning complexity into clarity.
About the role
As Field Service Coordinator, you are the hub of our service organization. You plan, coordinate, and support our Field Service Engineers across projects, installations, upgrades, and customer support activities, primarily in Europé, but in collaboration with global teams.
Your work directly impacts efficiency, delivery quality and customer satisfaction.
Your responsibilities include:
Planning and scheduling field service assignments and projects
Coordinating travel, logistics, safety requirements, and site access
Ensuring the right competence and equipment are available for each task
Following up on time reporting, KPIs and resource utilization
Managing documentation and administrative processes
Supporting continuous improvements in tools, systems and ways of working
Acting as a trusted partner to technicians, project managers and managers
You will be based at our Västerås office and work closely with the local team.
Who we believe you are
We believe you are structured, proactive and comfortable taking ownership. You like planning ahead, solving problems and supporting others in their daily work.
You probably have experience in:
Coordination, planning, or administration in a complex or technical environment
Managing multiple stakeholders and parallel activities
Working in an international setting
Using Excel and business/CRM systems as daily tools
Communicating fluently in both Swedish and English
Experience from service, manufacturing or technical industries is highly valued. German language skills are a plus.
As a person, you are organized, communicative, solution-oriented and calm under pressure. You create trust around you and make things happen without unnecessary complexity.
At Quintus, you will be part of an international environment where no two days are alike and where you will be given both responsibility and freedom. We are proud of our technology, but just as proud to be a workplace where people thrive, grow and collaborate.
About Quintus Technologies
Quintus Technologies specializes in the design, manufacturing, installation and support of high-pressure systems for sheet metal forming, advanced materials densification for high-quality industrial components as well as high pressure processing for food and beverage to deactivate the bacteria. Headquartered in Västerås, Sweden, and represented in 45 countries worldwide. Quintus is the world leader in high-pressure technology, having delivered more than 1,900 systems globally to customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy and medical implants.
Learn more about us at: www.quintustechnologies.com
Are you Interested in this opportunity?
We are collaborating with Norén & Lindholm for this recruitment process. Should you require more information, feel free to contact Lisa Tojkander at +46 (0)70 778 81 55 or via email at lisa@norenlindholm.se
She will be happy to assist you with any inquiries.
Applications are accepted until February 22 and can be submitted at www.norenlindholm.se
or by clicking the button below. Selection and interviews will be conducted on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to send in your application.
