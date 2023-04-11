Field Sales Engineer Passive Components, Codico
Addilon Professionals AB / Säljarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla säljarjobb i Uppsala
2023-04-11
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Uppsala
, Enköping
, Upplands Väsby
, Upplands-Bro
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take the next step in your career? Then maybe this position could be something for you! In strengthening our Nordic team we are looking for a Field Sales Engineer for our passive component and interconnect product portfolio in the Nordics and Baltics.
Your sales territory
Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Baltics
Your job
• Provide technical design support to our customers for product development
• Proactively find and develop new business opportunities s in focus markets like E-mobility and power management
• Strong communication with purchasing and development departments of our customers
• Build and maintain customer relationship
• Liaison between our worldwide suppliers and customers
• Coordination of all activities with the headquarter in Austria
Our requirements
• Profound technical knowledge in electronics (technical college or university)
• 3 to 5 years of sales experience in the electronic market
• Ability to identify and pursue technical projects
• Assertive and communicative personality
• Team player
• Fluent in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian or Finnish
• Excellent English skills
Your job location
• Home Office or Stockholm
Our offer
• International working environment
• Excellent initial training
• Regular training and further education
• Voluntary social benefits
• Attractive salary model as well as company car (also for private use)
We look forward to meeting candidates with diverse and unique skills and offer product training and opportunities for personal development!
About us
CODICO is a successful family-owned company whose headquarters are based in the suburbs of Vienna. We are a 'design-in' style, Pan-European Distributor of electronic components. Our continuous growth is based on cooperation with leading manufacturers, close customer relationships, motivated employees and a successful corporate strategy.
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position are answered on weekdays 09.00-10.00, +46 10 207 43 20.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Engineering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
We kindly but directly decline contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
7645917