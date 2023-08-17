Field Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elektronikjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla elektronikjobb i Karlskrona
2023-08-17
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Alingsås
, Västerås
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
About NKT
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world.
Join expanding NKT
NKT is currently expanding our nearshore engineering team and offers a unique opportunity to join one of the leading suppliers of the largest and most complex submarine cable projects worldwide.
Working closely with our international customers, we develop, manufacture, and install efficient, environmentally friendly, and technologically advanced high-voltage cables, (HVC), for land and offshore applications worldwide.
Support and develop
NKT is expanding heavily and now we are looking for a skilled Field engineer to strengthen the Installation team. In this role you will be a part of engineering for nearshore cable installation working with all parts from selecting the most suitable solution to executing the operations.
The purpose of the role is to support installation projects at different stages with nearshore cable lay and burial solutions and to develop standardized way of working for nearshore installation throughout projects.
On a daily business this is what the role includes:
* Follow up and work with your project throughout the project lifecycle
* Development of work methods and related documentation which focus on shallow water vessels/barges and landfalls
* Support development and investment projects to help expand NKT's nearshore installation capabilities and competitiveness
* Communication with different stakeholders is part of your daily work
You will be a part of the Installation team with coworkers in different locations globally, both Karlskrona in Sweden and Rotterdam in Netherlands are possible locations for this role. We are a creative and collaborative team who support each other in a great way!
Practical engineer
Success factors in this position are practical knowledge, strong engineering mind-set combined with cost awareness. Your communication skills come in hand on a daily basis in your dialogue with internal and external stakeholders.
Additionally, your CV includes:
* Engineering degree
* Basic CAD skills
* 3-5 years of previous experience from offshore or nearshore cable installation projects
* Experience from working with barge based solutions
* Fluency in spoken and written English
Join us for a greener future
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
This role will offer you great possibilities to contribute to our growth journey. You will gain exciting opportunities to develop your own career.
Sounds interesting? Then we'd like to speak to you. Even if you don't tick all the boxes - let us know. Knowledge gaps can be filled, and the most important thing is your potential, motivation and eager to contribute to our future success. Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but we recommend you to apply no later than September 30th, 2023. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager, Eero Impola, eero.impola@nkt.com
or +46 70 291 61 21 or Recruiter, Local HR Business Partner, Annika Svensson, annika.svensson@nkt.com
. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen - Joakim Wikström, +46 734 53 10 61
Ledarna - Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow!
#LI-NKT Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4290-41815559". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Kontakt
Annika Svensson +46 706310909 Jobbnummer
8038434