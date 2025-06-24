Field Applications Specialist, Cell and Gene Therapy
Be part of something altogether life-changing
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. With associates across 40 countries, Cytiva is a place where every day is a learning opportunity - so you can grow your career and expand your skills in the long term.
Cytiva is proud to work alongside a community of nine fellow Danaher Life Sciences companies. Together, we're pioneering the future of science and medicine, developing products that enable researchers in the fight to save lives.
We are looking for a Field Applications Specialist to work with our cell and gene therapy customers across EMEA. Do you have a passion for technical customer support? Then we would love to hear from you
What you'll do:
Organize and deliver product demonstrations, training, sites visit and follow ups for customers in the EMEA region.
Provide pre and post sales technical support to customers and sales teams on products, reagents and cell therapy workflows.
Design-in new products for customers moving from open to closed systems, or scaling their processes.
Develop good long-term customer relationships, and high customer satisfaction whilst utilizing to optimum level resources in the company.
Troubleshoot customer technical issues and add value by identifying continuous improvement opportunities in their manufacturing processes and designing and implementing innovative process enhancement.
Ensure exhaustive reporting of all on-field activities and customer contacts on SFDC.
Design, develop and deliver training courses, theoretical as well as practical, in the field of cell therapy.
Collect customer and market feedback from the field and channel it to internal team and relevant departments.
Who you are:
Degree in Cell Biology.
2 - 5 years experience within the cell therapy industry.
Experience of working in a cell therapy process development lab/GMP facility.
Be able to demonstrate problem solving and critical thinking.
Demonstrates a high standard of written/verbal communication.
Demonstrate knowledge and skill in customer service.
Fluent English.
Willing to travel up to 75%.
Remote work.
Who we are
When you join us, you'll also be joining Danaher's global organization, where 68,000 people wake up every day determined to help our customers win. As an associate, you'll try new things, work hard, and advance your skills with guidance from dedicated leaders, all with the support of powerful Danaher Business System tools and the stability of a tested organization.
Danaher is committed to a diverse and inclusive culture where everyone feels they belong and all voices are heard. We believe in our associates and the unique perspectives they bring to every challenge, which is why we'll empower you to push the boundaries of what's possible.
