Fellowship in Microsurgery
2024-10-03
Are you highly motivated and a young specialist in reconstructive plastic surgery eager to join our dedicated team of surgeons? Take the opportunity to become the first microsurgery fellow at Karolinska University Hospital, Sweden! As part of our team, you will engage in all aspects of clinical work, research, and education alongside our staff surgeons and residents.
What we offer
- Access to state-of-the-art surgical facilities and technologies
- Mentorship and guidance from internationally recognized experts in microsurgery.
- Opportunities to contribute to high-impact research.
- Exposure to a wide range of complex cases at a world-class teaching hospital
- A collaborative and innovative learning environment
- Competitive salary - approx. EUR4500/month plus compensation for late surgeries
About the Fellowship
Karolinska University Hospital, one of the world's leading medical centers, ranked 7th best hospital globally and 13th in terms of innovation, is now offering an exciting Microsurgery Fellowship. Our department is renowned for cutting-edge work and innovation in reconstructive microsurgery, with a strong commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and education.
Our department performs microsurgical reconstructions for a broad spectrum of patients, including those with cancer, trauma, and transgender individuals. We have a volume of 120-150 free tissue transfer cases per year and collaborate closely with several medical discipline
This fellowship provides advanced training in a wide range of reconstructive microsurgical procedures, including but not limited to:
- Free flap reconstruction for head and neck reconstruction
- Breast reconstructionTrauma-related reconstructive surgery
- Sarcoma reconstructionLymphatic surgery
- Advanced burn reconstructionGender-affirming surgery - phalloplasty
As a fellow, you will work closely with our expert surgeons, gaining hands-on experience in both elective and emergency microsurgical procedures. You will be involved in all aspects of patient care, from preoperative planning to postoperative management. The fellowship also includes opportunities for clinical research and participation in academic conferences.
Duration: 6 months
Key Responsibilities
- Assist and actively participate in advanced microsurgical procedures under supervision
- Participate in preoperative and postoperative patient care
- Collaborate with a multidisciplinary team, including surgeons, oncologists, and radiologists
- Conduct research and contribute to ongoing clinical studies in microsurgery
- Present cases and participate in weekly departmental meetings and seminars
- Contribute to the training of plastic surgery residents and those rotating from other fields.
Requirements
- Board certification or eligibility in Plastic Surgery (or equivalent)
- Experience in microsurgery is preferred; however, training will be provided. Please include a description of your microsurgical experience
- Documented interest in education, such as mentoring younger colleagues or medical students
- Strong interest in both academic and clinical work
- Fluency in English (Swedish is an advantage but not required)
How to apply
Interested candidates should submit the following:
- A detailed CV
- A personal statement outlining your interest in microsurgery and career goals
