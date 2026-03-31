FCP Investigator
Resurs Bank AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Resurs Bank AB i Stockholm
, Sollentuna
, Borås
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Resurs, we are strengthening our efforts to prevent financial crime and protect both our customers and our business. We are now looking for driven and analytical FCP Investigators to join our Financial Crime Prevention (FCP) team and be part of this important mission.
Get an idea of the role
As an FCP Investigator, you play a key role in safeguarding the bank against financial crime. You will work with detecting, analyzing, and investigating potential risks related to money laundering, terrorist financing, and sanctions breaches.
Your responsibilities will, inter alia, include:
Reviewing and managing alerts from transaction monitoring and screening systems
Conducting investigations and assessments related to financial crime
Preparing and filing Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) when required
You will gather and analyze data, identify patterns and anomalies, and support decision-making through well-documented investigations. Collaboration is central to this role - you will work closely with teams across Compliance, Fraud, Customer Care, Legal, and other key functions.
On a personal level
You are analytical, structured, and curious, with a strong sense of integrity. You are motivated by contributing to a safer financial system and thrive in a role where accuracy and responsibility are essential.
We believe you have:
A degree in law, finance, criminology, or a related field (meritorious)
Experience in or a strong interest in AML, compliance, and/or financial services
Strong analytical skills and attention to details
Excellent communication and documentation skills
High integrity and the ability to handle sensitive information responsibly
Fluency in English
Resurs in brief
At Resurs, we make everyday finances easier through innovative and customer-focused solutions. With customers across the Nordics and more than 800 colleagues, we are committed to creating long-term value for individuals, businesses, and society. Recognized as a career company for the past six years, we put strong emphasis on both personal and professional growth. We want to make a difference by striving to be our best, acting with kindness, and building trust through clarity and collaboration. Our heart beats strong and it shows in everything we do.
Although we are based in the Nordics, our team is enriched by the breadth of perspectives brought by colleagues from different countries. We foster a welcoming and supportive culture, where collaboration drives us to achieve the best outcomes for our users.
Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application. Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the last application date.
In this process, you will receive a logic test sent to you as part of our selection method.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7468742-1923413". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Resurs Bank AB
(org.nr 516401-0208), https://careers.resurs.com
Stadsgården 6 (visa karta
)
116 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Resurs Bank Jobbnummer
9830929