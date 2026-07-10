Fault Tracing Engineer - Telematics & Connectivity
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-10
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About the Role
We are looking for a Fault Tracing Engineer with experience in telematics, connectivity, and automotive systems.
In this role, you will become part of a cross-functional engineering environment focused on identifying, analyzing, and solving complex quality issues within connected vehicle systems. You will work hands-on with troubleshooting, root-cause analysis, and improvement activities to ensure reliable and high-quality solutions for customers.
The role combines technical investigation, system understanding, data analysis, and collaboration with different engineering teams and suppliers. You will contribute both to solving current issues and improving future products and processes.
We are looking for someone who is not only technically skilled but also has the right personality, strong drive, and motivation to make a difference. A proactive mindset and willingness to take ownership are key success factors in this role.
Responsibilities
As a Fault Tracing Engineer, you will:
Investigate and troubleshoot systematic quality issues within telematics and connectivity systems.
Analyze onboard and offboard system behavior to identify root causes.
Investigate field reports, technical data, logs, and system performance.
Perform fault tracing across hardware, software, communication networks, and connected services.
Support corrective actions together with internal engineering teams and external partners.
Contribute to improving tools, methods, and processes for proactive quality monitoring.
Support Electrical & Electronics-related quality investigations when required.
Drive continuous improvements of products, services, and development processes.
Lead smaller technical investigations independently while collaborating with cross-functional teams.
Required Qualifications
Several years of experience within the automotive industry.
Technical background within telematics, connectivity, embedded systems, or related areas.
Experience with:
Connectivity troubleshooting
Telematics system design
Verification and validation of connected systems
Embedded vehicle systems
Hardware and software fault analysis
Strong technical problem-solving skills and a quality-focused mindset.
Experience analyzing technical data and system behavior.
Ability to work independently and take ownership of investigations.
Good communication skills and ability to collaborate across different technical areas.
Fluent English communication skills.
Meritorious Skills
Experience with:
Automotive connectivity solutions and telematics platforms.
Vehicle communication networks and protocols, such as:
TCP/IP
CAN
Other automotive communication interfaces
Reading and analyzing system logs, preferably within Linux environments.
Connected vehicle services and cloud-based automotive solutions.
Automotive development processes and engineering tools.
Experience from commercial vehicles is highly beneficial.
Bus driving license (Category D) is an advantage.
Personal Profile
We are looking for a person who:
Has a strong technical curiosity and enjoys solving complex problems.
Takes initiative and drives activities forward.
Is structured, analytical, and detail-oriented.
Can see both the technical details and the bigger system perspective.
Has a strong sense of responsibility and commitment to quality.
Enjoys collaboration and building relationships with different teams.
Has a positive attitude and the motivation to continuously learn and improve.
Personality and drive are highly important for this role. We are looking for someone who actively contributes, challenges existing solutions, and wants to create measurable improvements.
Language
English is required.
Swedish language skills are considered an advantage but are not mandatory.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
Start date: According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Fault Tracing,Telematics". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9999940