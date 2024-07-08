Fault Tracer within the Automotive Industry
Nexer Tech Talent AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-08
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Tech Talent AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in cars and did you recently graduate with a bachelor's degreewithin electrical or mechatronicengineeringand want to work within the automotive industry? Our client is now looking for a Fault Tracer with an interest in vehicles and cars.By starting your career with a talent programyou will get the ultimate transition between studies and working life. Nexer Tech Talent future proof career!
Working as a Fault Tracer
As fault tracer, you will be responsible for fault tracing at a complete electrical system level in both rigs and prototype vehicles. You will support prototype build and verification activities to identify the root causes of issues within the electrical system. This role involves working with a wide range of functionalities across all departments.Given that fault tracing often occurs during prototype builds, in manufacturing plants, and during verification expeditions, you will need to travel frequently and manage flexible working hours.
Your key responsibilities and tasks will include planning, preparing, and executing fault tracing in box cars and prototype vehicles. You will participate in prototype builds, document, and communicate the root causes or relevant information on identified problems to the responsible design area.
Being a consultant at Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent specialize in giving young tech talents the ultimate start in their careers. For this role, you will be employed by Nexer Tech Talent but work at our client in Gothenburgstarting later this year.
You will be coached by a mentor at the clientand by a consultant manager at Nexer Tech Talent. As a consultant, you will be well taken care of. We often invite our consultants to group activities such as lectures, after works and lunch meetings. After successful completion of the consulting assignment, the intention is that you will be offered employment with the client.
Desired qualifications:
Have a biginterest in cars and testing
Have an interest and experience offiddle with cars
Are at the start of your career and have a bachelor's degree within electrical, mechatronic or test engineering
As a person you are a flexible team player who areeager to learn
Good knowledge in English
Application
Does this sound like you? We are constantly screening resumes, therefore please submit your application as soon as possible. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Tech Recruiter Rebecca Eidstedtat rebecca.eidstedt@nexergroup.com
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
About Nexer Tech Talent
Nexer Tech Talent is part of the Nexer Group - a tech company with deep roots in Swedish entrepreneurship and innovation. Together, we are over 2500 employees in 15 countries who, for more than 35 years, have helped our clients stay ahead strategically, technologically, and communicatively. Learn more about Nexer Tech Talent here. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Tech Talent AB
(org.nr 556975-4962) Arbetsplats
Nexer Tech Talent Kontakt
Rebecca Eidstedt rebecca.eidstedt@nexergroup.com +46761253230 Jobbnummer
8792147