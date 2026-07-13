Director Data Management, AI and Analytics
Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2026-07-13
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At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good – protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of – for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
This is a senior leadership role. Due to significant growth in digital technology and changing customer needs, this role will lead data driven decision making and will partner with innovation team to pilot new applications, and through advanced analytics will deliver insights that inform the product & services and other parts of the Tetra Pak business.
What you will do
Build a team of talented data scientists and industry consultants.
Develop leadership and deep expertise in the team.
Serve as a center of excellence for Big Data & Advanced analytics -Collaborate with stakeholders, articulate and execute toward a vision in order to maximize performance, business impact and results by applying innovative applications of Machine Learning across the enterprise.
Spearhead new analytical processes and modeling to drive actionable insights. Partner with the technology teams, data/analytics vendors, and others to evaluate analytics solutions.
Prioritize demand for analytical workloads in a phased manner aligned with the needs of the business.
Establish thought leadership regarding new approaches and the development of the analytical community to support business growth and objectives.
Who you are
10+ years of Analytics experience with a focus on large datasets and predictive analytics
Proven ability to build the vision for and lead an integrated cross-functional analytics team to support desired activities.
Proven ability to attract, train, motivate, develop and retain analytics talent. Exceptional analytical, project management, decision-making and problem resolution skills
Proven track record of strong verbal/written communication & data presentation skills, including an ability to effectively communicate with both business and technical teams across the world.
Proven change management capability & capable of navigating in dynamic and complex organization environments Strong leadership skills with proven ability to influence and communicate with stakeholders across functions and at all levels (business, technology, operations, executives, peers and staff)
Experience working in consumer packaging industry is a big plus. Understanding of Big Data (Hadoop ecosystem) architectures Experience with data visualization software such as Tableau.
Minimum Education Master's Degree (+- 18 years) or equivalent An advanced degree such as MS or PhD degree in Information Science, Statistics, Operation Research, Economics, Business Analytics or related quantitative disciplines.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are inspired to share our responsibility of protecting food to protecting the planet, please submit your CV in English at HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
This job posting expires on 2026.07.23.
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-23
E-post: HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aktiebolaget Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
10001251