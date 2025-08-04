Fasadputsare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Grovarbetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla grovarbetarjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Preda Bygg och Städ AB is a modern service company that provides professional construction work services. The company serves both businesses and private individuals in the Stockholm and Uppsala areas who are looking for quality, punctuality, and a personal touch. For more information, see: https://www.predabygg.se/
Location:
Stockholm and/or Uppsala
Who we are looking for:
Fasadputsare/Facade plasterer
Your responsibilities:
• working with facade plastering.
Requirements:
• basic knowledge of Swedish language;
• upper-intermediate working proficiency in English;
• experience of working with facades, bricklaying, painting, carpentry, or other types of construction work;
• experience of working with plastering machines is a plus;
• driver's license is a plus.
Your profile:
• you are handy, detail-oriented, and enjoy working in a team;
• you like to pitch in where needed and contribute to a good atmosphere;
• you are punctual, service-minded and can handle physically demanding work.
What the employer offers:
• full-time temporary employment with start as soon as possible;
• office working hours;
• transportation allowance or SL card;
• work clothes / uniform provided.
Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
, https://professionalcenter.se/ Jobbnummer
9445321