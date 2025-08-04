Fasadputsare

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Grovarbetarjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-04


Preda Bygg och Städ AB is a modern service company that provides professional construction work services. The company serves both businesses and private individuals in the Stockholm and Uppsala areas who are looking for quality, punctuality, and a personal touch. For more information, see: https://www.predabygg.se/

Location:

Stockholm and/or Uppsala

Who we are looking for:

Fasadputsare/Facade plasterer

Your responsibilities:

• working with facade plastering.

Requirements:

• basic knowledge of Swedish language;

• upper-intermediate working proficiency in English;

• experience of working with facades, bricklaying, painting, carpentry, or other types of construction work;

• experience of working with plastering machines is a plus;

• driver's license is a plus.

Your profile:

• you are handy, detail-oriented, and enjoy working in a team;

• you like to pitch in where needed and contribute to a good atmosphere;

• you are punctual, service-minded and can handle physically demanding work.

What the employer offers:

• full-time temporary employment with start as soon as possible;

• office working hours;

• transportation allowance or SL card;

• work clothes / uniform provided.

Important:

This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören, https://professionalcenter.se/

Jobbnummer
9445321

