Factory NPI & Master Data Coordinator
2025-01-09
BAT is evolving at pace into a global multi-category business. With products like VELO, VUSE and GLO we are on a mission to decrease the health impact of our industry
To achieve our ambition, we are looking for colleagues who are ready to Be The Change. Come, join us on this journey!
We have an exciting opportunity for an NPI & Master Data Coordinator in the Factory, located in Malmo, Sweden
In this role, you will be focusing on coordination and deployment of NPI processes and project as well as you will be responsible for ensuring the correct SAP Master data readiness for all new SKUs.
You will be a part of the Quality team in the Factory and also work closely with all relevant stakeholders within the responsibilities.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Ensuring correct SAP Master Data
Ensuring correct SKUs data
Coordinating Regional and local NPI processes
NPI deployment
Implementation of new products or changes within the area
What are we looking for?
SAP Knowledge
MDG CRs Knowledge
Production Process Knowledge
Fast learner, pro-active and willing to adapt quickly
Have strong communication and collaboration skills and have the ability to handle multiple tasks and projects at once.
High level of personal responsibility and accountability
Proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications
What we offer you?
We offer a market leading annual performance bonus (subject to eligibility)
Our range of benefits varies by country and includes diverse health plans, initiatives for work-life balance, transportation support, and a flexible holiday plan with additional incentives
Your journey with us isn't limited by boundaries; it's propelled by your aspirations. Join us at BAT and become a part of an environment that thrives on internal advancement, where your career progression isn't just a statement - it's a reality we're eager to build together. Seize the opportunity and own your development; your next chapter starts here.
You'll have access to online learning platforms and personalized growth programs to nurture your leadership skills
We priorities continuous improvement within a transformative environment, preparing for ongoing changes
WHY JOIN BAT?
We're one of the few companies named as a Global Top Employer by the Top Employers Institute - certified in offering excellent employee conditions.
Collaboration, inclusion and partnership underpin everything we do here at BAT. We are looking forward to enabling every individual to thrive, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, disability, age, skills, experience, education, socio-economic and professional background, veteran status, perspectives and thinking styles. We know that embracing talent from all backgrounds is what makes us stronger and best prepared to meet our business goals.
We see the career breaks as opportunities not obstacles. Through The Global Returners program, we support professionals looking to restart their careers after an extended absence from the workforce (e.g. time out caring for family, parental leave, national service, sabbatical and/or starting an own venture).
Come bring your difference and see what is possible for you at BAT. Learn more about our culture and our award winning employee experience here.
If you require any reasonable adjustments or accommodations to help you perform at your best during the recruitment process, you are encouraged to notify us. We are fully committed to support you by making appropriate arrangements for you to demonstrate your full potential.
