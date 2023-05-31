Factory Layout Engineer - Battery Cell Process & Equipment Engineering
Novo Energy Production AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla logistikjobb i Göteborg
2023-05-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe and construction is set to begin in 2023. We are now looking for Factory Layout Engineers to join our Engineering team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Few industries offer as great opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you'll not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector, but you are also contributing to a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
What you will do
As Factory Layout Engineer you will be part of the Engineering team of NOVO Energy. In your role you will develop and deliver operationally excellent factory designs created together with Construction, Architecture and Equipment Manufacturing with an emphasis on cross-functional compatibility and technical modularity. You need to collect and translate the needs of construction, equipment engineering and logistic (material and people flow) into the newest 3D factory model pushing the frontier of modern factory design.
This role will place you right in the middle of construction- and manufacturing design, where you will coordinate everything that goes unto the factory floor and its interfaces with building and functions. You as a layout engineer tying it all together: serving as spider in the web we coordinate everything from operational requirements and process engineering to safety aspects and material logistic solutions.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
- Overall layout responsible for assigned areas/buildings focusing on material handling and material flow.
- Create, develop and follow up on factory, production and process designs in 3D and 2D CAD environments.
- Conduct continuous multi-disciplinary, technical coordination to ensure a great holistic factory design.
- Plan, prioritize and execute technical tasks within defined scope, delivering layouts and designs to highly demanding internal customers.
- Support different stakeholders with fast layout solutions in a high-paced development process.
Skills & requirements:
- BSc or MSc in Engineering, preferably within Production, Management/Logistics/Engineering, Process or Mechanical Engineering or similar.
- Minimum 1-3 years of experience in manufacturing or production development, specifically regarding factory layout, factory/production design, process design or similar.
- Professional experience with 3D/2D Factory Design tools such as Autodesk Revit, Inventor, AutoCAD.
- Great English written and oral skills to ensure efficient communication with all stakeholders.
- Some experience/know-how in scripting/programming.
Merit if you have:
- Experience/genuine interest in scripting/programming (C# and/or Python) is highly qualifying.
- Know-how in good PLM-practices.
- Intermediate mechanical CAD-skills.
Specific skills, abilities and personal success factors
We believe that you as a person have an ambitious and highly efficient doer mentality. You see yourself as a flexible multi-tasker with love for both people and technology. As a person you are structured and organized where you have a strong sense of quality and a good portion of humor.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
7837699