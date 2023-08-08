Facility Service Coordinator
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Coordinator to join our passionate team in Skellefteå.
In joining us you will play an important part in Building, Commissioning and Starting one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
As a coordinator you will work with the Facility Service team that is a cross-functional part of the organisation. You will work with the Contractors, the Maintenance- and Manufacturing-team who supply site services to all of the project vendors focusing on work both inside and outside the buildings. You will work close to the Production blocks (each building is a separate block) and ensure that works can be performed in a safe manner.
You will be working intimately with different teams and you will report to our Facility Maintenance manager.
Key Responsibilites
Coordinate the site service making sure that the vendors can work efficient with as few hindrances as possible.
Take part in different meetings to identify and mitigate risks with site progression in different phases due to site services.
Gathering and analysing data on progression to make informed decisions on how to adjust services to ensure highest efficiency.
Working closely with different organisations to have a smooth transition of responsibilities over the site services.
Assist in areas of administrative, documentation and procurement work
The person we are looking for is strongly goal oriented, curious and eager to learn. You will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work. Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. As a Facility Service Coordinator you are a vital member of the Facility team and a key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Knowledge/Skills/Experience:
Bachelor degree in Engineering or similar work experience
Solid technical experience in supervising, site services, scaffolding, waste management and cleaning services
Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience
Excellent communication & presentation skills
Analytical skills
Proficient in MS applications, Power platform is a plus
Passion and enthusiasm for construction
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly organized and result-driven
An eye for details
Proactive and goes beyond expectations
Has a can do attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
Ability to work in a high profile and often high pressured international environment
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humor
