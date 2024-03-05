Facility Project Manager
2024-03-05
Are you passionate about bringing architectural visions to life? Do you excel at managing projects from conception to completion? We are seeking a Facility Project Manager to join our dynamic team. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a keen eye for detail, it might be you who we are looking for.
As a Facility Project Manager, you will play a pivotal role in overseeing our construction projects, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and to the highest standards. You will collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders to bring innovative designs to fruition.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Developing and maintaining project budgets and schedules, providing regular updates and reports.
- Actively participating in project meetings, leading discussions, and coordinating activities to ensure project progress.
- Establishing and maintaining relationships with local contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers.
- Understanding local building codes and regulations, preparing and submitting permit applications, and facilitating communication with municipal authorities.
- Preparing comprehensive RFQs for subcontractors and vendors.
- Identifying project funding requirements, preparing investment proposals, and presenting to stakeholders for approval.
- Utilizing CAD software and design tools to develop architectural sketches and drafts.
We are on the brink of several exciting projects and are seeking someone with the ability to turn ideas into reality while ensuring compliance with regulations. We're in search of a proactive individual who can work seamlessly across departmental boundaries to find solutions that require minimal compromise.
To excel in this role, you should possess the following skills and qualifications:
-
Relevant education or comparable professional background.
-
Proficiency in CAD software and other design tools.
-
Experience in developing and maintaining project budgets and schedules.
-
Experience in driving construction projects.
- Strong relationship-building skills to work effectively with stakeholders.
- Skill in drafting comprehensive RFQs for subcontractors and vendors.
If you are ready to take on this exciting opportunity and contribute to innovative construction projects, we invite you to apply and join our team.
Availability
Immediately / according to agreement
Part time , On-site
Applications will be processed as we receive them, and the positions might be filled before the last day of application. Don't miss the opportunity, apply today.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
