Facility & Utilities Technician
2025-10-08
Job Scope
Responsible for ensuring the optimal operation, maintenance and development of all facilities and supporting infrastructure within the company's production and office environments. The role ensures that utilities (such as water, heating/cooling, compressed air, gases, and electrical distribution) and facility systems (buildings, workshops, access, and general services) are maintained at high standards to support production continuity and workplace safety and sustainability goals
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Plan, maintain and improve facility systems including HVAC, electrical, plumbing and sewage systems.
• Coordinate preventive and corrective maintenance schedules to minimize downtime.
• Ensure compliance with all local regulations, environmental and safety standards.
• Manage contractors and service providers performing facility-related work.
• Develop and update documentation such as layouts, drawings and maintenance logs.
• Lead facility improvement projects focused on energy efficiency and sustainability.
• Support new equipment installation and plant expansion activities.
• Respond to emergencies such as power loss, leaks or system failures promptly.
• Collaborate with production, EHS and engineering teams to maintain a safe and efficient workplace.
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Technical education in maintenance, utilities, or facility systems (or equivalent work experience). .
• Minimum 3-5 years' experience in facility or maintenance.
• Proven experience in industrial or manufacturing environments.
• Knowledge of preventive and predictive maintenance systems.
• Experience working with building management systems (BMS).
• Familiarity with local building and safety codes.
• Understanding of HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems.
• Experience in managing contractors and external vendors.
• Project management and budgeting experience.
• Strong documentation and reporting abilities
Specific skills
• Proficiency in AutoCAD and facility layout design.
• Competence in CMMS or maintenance tracking software.
• Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
• Good understanding of energy management and sustainability practices.
• Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and schematics.
• Familiarity with industrial ventilation and drainage systems.
• Solid understanding of electrical distribution and control systems.
• Effective communication and cross-functional collaboration skills.
• Strong organizational and prioritization abilities.
• Basic knowledge of PLC or automation interfaces
• Safety-oriented mindset, familiar with LoTo, permits-to-work, and industrial safety standards.
Personal success factors
• Proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
• High attention to detail and accuracy.
• Strong sense of responsibility and ownership.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Good time management and multitasking ability.
• Calm and effective under pressure.
• Safety-first attitude in all decisions and actions.
• Continuous improvement mindset, always seeking safer and smarter ways of working.
• Positive attitude and adaptability to change.
