External Operation Manager
2024-09-09
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Transform. Transportation. Together. Towards a sustainable future!
To fulfill our ambitious strategy, Scania and TRATON Group R&D work in close collaboration with partners and engineering service suppliers. Our job, at External Operation, is to make those collaborations smooth, compliant and effective for our internal customers and we are looking for a new colleague to help us.
What is the job?
We call the role EOM; External Operation Manager. A typical day on the job is everything but repetitive, you will have to balance operational tasks and strategic tasks using business development skills, project management skills and purchasing skills. One thing we can promise - it will never get boring.
External Operation at Scania R&D is the entry point for successful collaboration with engineering service providers. We are soundboard to the line organization to define and describe their needs. We continuously collaborate with Scania and TRATON Procurement for smooth nomination. After nomination, we help the line organization to kick-off their collaboration by providing best practices and structure. We handle deviations, change requests, and provide an overarching governance to our major partners. You will also collaborate with other cross-functions such as HR, Legal, Corporate Security, Scania Academy and Scania IT to make sure to offer a compliant and effective environment for our operations.
Here, you will learn a lot about capability planning, collaboration best practices and how to handle commercial and technical deviations with third parties. You will also build a wide network within Scania and TRATON. On top of that, you will sharpen your understanding of business and get an understanding of what is needed to successfully deliver components and products.
Currently, we are entering an exciting time discussing with our colleagues within TRATON Group R&D how the future of external collaborations should look like.
Our team
The group consists of 11 people; 6 sitting in Södertälje and 5 in India and we are split in distinct roles. Four women and seven men, all with different personality traits to complement and support each other, and a total of over 100 years of Scania experience. We work in a fun, dynamic and many times complex environment but always manage the challenges as a team.
About you
To succeed in this role, we believe that you are a flexible team player with some years of working experience from project management (object leader), line manager, business development or purchasing. You are interested in product development but also the business aspect of it. It is easy for you to maintain good relationships and enjoy having many contacts, both internally and externally. You understand the big pictures and you are always ready to get all hands-on deck!
And we will get extra excited (merit) if you have digital skills (i.e. automation, power BI, etc), have experience with software development or have experience in resource and cost estimation.
If you are excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
We offer
Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career and the professional development of our employees is a priority for us. We offer you a fun workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home or at our remote Scania Sergel office a few day a week if the job allows.
In addition, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered an occupational pension, flexible working hours and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express.
For further information
Please contact: Ephigenie Gagne, Head of External Operations, +46 0700813897 or
Jonas Billberg, External Operation Manager, +46 8 55372209
Application
If you think that we have a sound approach and would like to help us get to the next level, then apply to join our team and embark this journey that will broaden your perspective and help us accelerate - together with our suppliers - the shift towards a sustainable transport system.
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-26. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place after the application period. A background check may be conducted for this position.
2024-09-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE
