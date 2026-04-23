Export Documentation Coordinator
Avaron AB / Speditörsjobb / Borås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Borås
2026-04-23
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Borås
, Vårgårda
, Partille
, Mölndal
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take end-to-end ownership of export documentation in an international automotive environment where precision, timing, and compliance are critical. The assignment is centered on securing smooth exports to global markets by making sure every shipment is supported by correct documentation, accurate invoices, and well-handled customs administration.
You will work closely with internal teams and external partners to keep export flows moving, handle deviations, and strengthen the daily way of working. This is a strong opportunity for you if you enjoy combining administration, international coordination, and continuous improvement in a team that values quality, teamwork, and getting every detail right.
Job DescriptionYou will manage export documentation from start to finish and ensure shipment documents are complete, accurate, and delivered on time.
You will handle customs-related administration and support compliant export processes for international deliveries.
You will coordinate with internal stakeholders and external partners to keep export flows running smoothly.
You will review invoices and shipping documentation to ensure accuracy and consistency.
You will identify, investigate, and resolve documentation-related deviations.
You will contribute to improving routines, structure, and ways of working in a fast-paced environment.
You will support the team in daily operations and help maintain a high level of quality across multiple parallel cases.
RequirementsPrevious experience working with export documentation.
Experience with customs processes and customs-related administration.
Experience with invoicing in an export, shipping, or logistics context.
You work in a structured and accurate way, with strong follow-through.
You are comfortable managing multiple cases in parallel while maintaining high quality.
You communicate clearly with stakeholders and collaborate well with both internal teams and external partners.
You thrive in a dynamic environment where priorities can change.
You are a supportive team player who contributes to a positive and collaborative way of working.
Ability to complete required background checks before start.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7627759-1963276". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Borås Resecentrum (visa karta
)
503 38 BORÅS Jobbnummer
9872146