Explore Opportunities in Data and Cyber Security!
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos MultiMind Bemanning AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to face new challenges in the dynamic fields of Data Protection and Cybersecurity? We have exciting opportunities awaiting you! Whether you 're seeking your next career move or eager to explore new possibilities, we 're here to help you succeed.
Express Your Interest:
Are you interested in GDPR, DORA, or other data security measures? Let us know! Your application indicates your interest in relevant projects that match your skills. This role emphasizes implementation rather than deep technical expertise.
Partnering with Top Companies:
We connect talent with some of Sweden 's leading companies in Data Protection and Cybersecurity. Join our network to unlock endless possibilities for growth and success.
Explore Exciting Positions:
• Data Protection Officer (DPO)
• GDPR Compliance Specialist
• DORA Compliance Specialist
• Cybersecurity Analyst
• Data Privacy Consultant
• Cloud Security Specialist
• Security Operations Center (SOC) Analyst
• Risk and Compliance Manager
• Incident Response Specialist
• Security Architect
• IT Auditor
• Information Security Consultant
• Security Awareness Trainer
• Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Specialist
• Threat Intelligence Analyst
• And many more!
Apply Now:
Ready to take the next step in your Data Protection and Cybersecurity career? Submit your resume today, and we 'll reach out to you as soon as a matching project comes along. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare MultiMind Bemanning AB
(org.nr 556782-9931), https://www.multimind.se/ Kontakt
Saeeda Mahmoud +46 708 15 27 82 Jobbnummer
8808587