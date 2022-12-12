Expert Unity Developer
2022-12-12
We are looking for a versatile Senior Unity Developer with a passion for making games. You will be collaborating in a small and autonomous core technology team to support our New Games business on our exciting projects and refine our way of working with internal technology.
Ready for the challenge ? We are happy to talk to you !
Key Responsibilities
As a developer you are driven by the curiosity for understanding the whole tech stack and the passion for writing well-structured code. You have great analytical capabilities. You enjoy working with a complicated code-base and have an excellent sense of what is performant and scalable. Working independently and collaborating with the rest of the tech org is your happy spot. We can't wait to meet you!
Responsibilities:
Craft, architect and implement game supporting features and workflow tools.
Act as a role model with confirmed coding skills, an innovative demeanor, and the ability to encourage those around you
Support King's game teams running our services
SKILLS TO CREATE THRILLS
Extensive and confirmed software development experience using C# in large Unity projects
Development experience with C++ and Java.
Experience building native plugins and shared libraries
Demonstrate excellent partnership skills, flexibility, and ability to balance multiple tasks in an agile environment
Passion for quality and experience writing automated tests that help keeping large scale project healthy
BONUS POINTS
Professional experience with native Android and/or iOS development
Experience with Continuous Integration
Understanding of backend and databases
Professional experience of runtime performance optimisation on mobile titles
