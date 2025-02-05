Expert Scientist, Data Omics - Early Cvrm Bioscience
2025-02-05
Are you an enthusiastic and driven computational biologist ready to revolutionize R&D with the latest state-of-the-art OMICS techniques? If yes, we have an ideal opportunity for you! We are looking for a computational biologist to join the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (Early CVRM) Department.
The Early CVRM department is accountable for the discovery and development of new medicines within three main strategic areas, namely Cardiovascular, renal and metabolism. You will join the Bioscience Technology Division that serves as a hub for technologies and innovation, partnering across disease areas to advance target discovery and drug development. Our team specializes in Bioscience Assays, Histology & Imaging, Next-Generation Platforms and Data Analysis & Bioinformatics.
Accountabilities
As an Associate Principal Scientist in OMICS Data Science, you will play a critical role in driving transformative insights into disease biology by leveraging state-of-the-art genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics among other data. You will report to the Head of Bioscience Technology and work at our vibrant R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
In collaboration with multidisciplinary experts, your role involves analyzing large datasets, advancing multi-omics analytics, and contributing innovative solutions that will accelerate AstraZeneca projects. Your core responsibilities include preparing tools for and exploring multi-omics datasets such as transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and functional genomics. Collaborating with Bioscience Teams, you will ensure the effective use of multi-omics insights in target identification, model validation, and efficacy studies. You will work across Project Teams to support data analysis and exploration, advise experimental designs, and identify opportunities to maximize delivery potential. In this role, you will also lead cross-functional initiatives to establish best practices and deliver value through OMICS while maintaining compliance with Good Laboratory Practice and organizational standards. Your leadership within the AstraZeneca data science community will be vital to improving multi-omics research and applications. Additionally, you will support strategic growth, contributing to the long-term development of the Bioscience Department and the Early Cardiovascular, Renal, and Metabolism (CVRM) strategy.
Essential Skills/Experience
We're looking for a dynamic specialist who excels at solving complex problems through collaboration. You thrive in multidisciplinary research settings, valuing teamwork and leveraging diverse strengths. Your proactive nature, initiative, and ability to foster partnerships are essential to success.
*
PhD degree (with 3+ years post-PhD professional experience) or MSc degree (with 5+ years post-MSc professional experience).
*
For candidates with a degree in data science >3 years of wet laboratory experience; For candidates with a degree in biological sciences, >3 years of coding experience.
*
Applied experience (>2 years) in the analysis of large-data or multi-omics studies and integration of multiple omics data types (e.g., proteomics, transcriptomics, metabolomics, etc.)
*
Prior experience in developing analytical pipelines using established or new frameworks.
*
Prior cross-functional project leadership experiences.
*
Work with minimal supervision, taking ownership and a can-do attitude in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
*
Ability to communicate effectively with team members and non-experts, both verbally and through documentation.
*
Excellent interpersonal skills and willingness to work within a team in a quickly evolving environment.
Desirable for this role
*
Network of academic/industrial collaborators in the field.
At AstraZeneca, we are committed to making a difference. We have built our business around our passion for science. Now we are fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs. Our combination of curiosity and courage drives us, inspired by the possibility of doing things that have never been done before. We celebrate our successes and failures along the way. By advancing our scientific knowledge we are helping to shape the future of healthcare. To create the greatest and swiftest impact on disease.
If your passion is science and you want to be part of a team that makes a bigger impact on patients' lives, then apply now!
