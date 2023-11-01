Expert DataStage Developer
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 13833
Are you ready to explore and defeat challenges related to data using integration and reconciliation technologies? Would you like to learn, build experience and celebrate your achievements by adding value to our customers and stakeholders? We are now looking for a Expert DataStage Developer to take part in one of the most important and valuable solutions, Financial Accounting & Procurement (FINAC).
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and we're deeply committed to meeting them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We're creating an agile environment where we're harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background. With us, you'll find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Integration & Middleware team. We add value by providing the required capabilities and expertise in the data integration, transformation and reconsolidation domains for many solutions in the bank based on different technologies like IBM (InfoSphere Information Server - DataStage), Precisely - Infogix (ACR, Assure, Insight and Data360) and many other modern technologies. As Expert DataStage Developer you'll play a valuable role in taking part of an exacting and ambitious transformation journey, grow as a Data Integration expert and deliver superior value to the bank.
What you'll be doing:
* Supporting applications in an agile development way by coordinating, planning and mainly driving the required development and technical changes implementation in the FINAC ART (Agile Release Train).
* Participate in major improvements and development tasks to support own unit to add value, and deliver according to targets.
* Proactively share own knowledge and IT competencies, both on a cross unit and cross border basis to enable the continuing strengthening of competencies.
You'll join a team of experts with great experience and skills in the data integration and reconciliation area where we learn from each other and grow together as team and individuals. The role is based in Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Are a team player who enjoys collaboration in a multicultural environment.
* Have a genuine interest to learn and develop within the area.
* Are appreciated for your positive approach where you treat challenges with an open mind and turn them to opportunities.
Your experience and background:
* At least, 5 years of professional experience working directly with IBM InfoSphere DataStage or similar ETL/Data Integration tool.
* Documented professional experience in Linux, shell scripting and analytical tools such as SQL.
* Professional experience and/or knowledge of Agile, Scrum or SAFe including DevOps.
* Academic degree in computer sciences, mathematics or engineering.
* Proficiency in English is a must have skill.
Please be aware that you must have a valid Swedish work permit or European/Swedish citizenship.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/11/2023. For more information, you're welcome to contact Mustafa Naama, mustafa.naama@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.com
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
.
