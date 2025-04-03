Expert Data Engineer/Full Stack Engineer
2025-04-03
Do you thrive on solving complex data challenges and crafting scalable solutions? Are you an expert in data engineering with a passion for building state-of-the-art systems? Multiply is on the lookout for a passionate and driven Data Engineer or Full Stack Engineer to join our dynamic team and help us shape the future!
About Us At Multiply, we believe in unlocking potential through innovative technology and data-driven solutions. We are at the forefront of digital transformation, helping businesses multiply their success by turning data into actionable insights. Join our forward-thinking team and work on projects that truly make a difference.At Multiply (https://www.multiply.se/),
we're redefining the future of technology by delivering advanced solutions to drive digital transformation across industries. Our flagship product, VisFlow (https://www.visflow.io/),
is a cutting-edge platform for real-time visualization and analytics.
The Role As an Expert Data Engineer / Full Stack Engineer, you will:
Design & Develop: Build robust, scalable, and efficient data pipelines and backend systems using state-of-the-art technologies.
Integrate Systems: Seamlessly integrate data solutions into enterprise ecosystems, ensuring smooth workflows and data consistency.
Collaborate & Innovate: Work closely with cross-functional teams to design, test, and deploy end-to-end solutions that drive measurable outcomes.
Optimize Processes: Analyze and optimize existing workflows for performance, scalability, and reliability.
Model & Organize Data: Develop and maintain comprehensive data models to support robust and scalable applications.
Ensure Data Quality: Implement checks and frameworks to maintain high data quality and system reliability.
What We're Looking For
Technical Expertise: Strong proficiency in data engineering and backend technologies, with significant experience in building scalable data systems.
Experience in development of Celonis Platform, Pega Platform and/or Appian Platform
Full Stack Skills: Familiarity with modern web development frameworks and tools (Node.js, React, Angular, etc.) is a plus.
Problem Solver: Exceptional analytical skills with the ability to tackle challenging problems with innovative solutions.
Team Player: Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively in a fast-paced environment.
Passion for Data: A genuine enthusiasm for harnessing the power of data to drive business value.
Technical Skills & Tools
Programming Languages: Python, SQL
Data Integration & Transformation: DBT, RDF, Knowledge Graphs, Apache Jena
Data Streaming: Apache Kafka, Apache Flink
Custom Connectors: Airbyte, Apache Nifi
Cloud Technologies: AWS (S3, Lambda, EC2, Glue, etc.)
Orchestration Tools: Apache Airflow
Data Storage & Formats: PostgreSQL, Apache Iceberg, Apache Hudi, Parquet, Avro
Distributed Data Processing: Apache Spark (PySpark), Flink, Dask
Version Control & CI/CD: Git, GitLab CI/CD, Jenkins, GitHub Actions
Containerization & DevOps: Docker, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with Terraform
Data Governance & Lineage: DataHub, OpenLineage
Data Privacy & Security: Open Policy Agent (OPA), Apache Ranger
Data Query Engines: Trino (formerly Presto), Apache Hive, DuckDB
Data Quality & Validation: Great Expectations
Qualifications
Proven experience in data engineering or full stack development.
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, Java, or similar.
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) is highly desirable.
Strong knowledge of SQL, RDF and database optimization techniques.
What We Offer
Opportunity to create a world class scaling product that is on its way to become the next global flow development, visualisation and simulation product and be part of the journey.
Competitive salary and benefits.
A vibrant and collaborative work environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working options (remote/hybrid).
The chance to work on impactful projects with industry leaders.
Ready to Multiply Your Career? Join our team and be part of a company that values innovation, creativity, and results.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-03
