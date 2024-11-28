Experienced Technical IT Support Specialist
Jeppesen Systems AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-11-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jeppesen Systems AB i Göteborg
At Jeppesen (Boeing DAS) we work with breakthrough technology, exciting customers and fantastic colleagues from around the world. Our culture is characterized by creativity, professionalism and hard work within an open and flexible work environment. We believe that our employees must be allowed to think big and have fun for us to remain one of the top companies in the industry. To get the best out of each talent, we encourage and enable our employees to continuously develop and explore.
We are currently looking for a Experienced Technical IT support specialist (with expertise in Python and Linux) for our office in Gothenburg, Sweden to join an international environment with a team of like-minded system experts in a leading edge expanding software company. The team you will be working with consists of Technical Support Specialists (internally referred to as Service Managers), Systems Experts and Service Account Managers handling multiple customers globally.
Position Responsibilities:
Become an authority on several production system installations in terms of managing the technical aspects of the applications.
Participate in ongoing implementation projects
Provide advanced technical support for day of operation flight and crew tracking and related products, in relation to the Service Level Agreement(s)
Assist the client with knowledge injections, proactive problem solving and daily management of the production installation
Maintain Linux installations on company servers and make recommendations to clients on patches/upgrades
Work with System requirements with internal and external stakeholders
On call based roster (24x7 standby) every four to fifth week - additional compensation (overtime) and time off applies.
Basic Qualifications (Required Skills/Experience):
5+ years in software development or advanced technical support role
Good knowledge in Python language
Good knowledge of Unix and/or Linux
Good knowledge with shell scripting
Familiar with AWS concepts
Good knowledge in version control systems such as Git and Mercurial
Fluency in English language
Preferred Qualifications (Desired Skills/Experience):
8+ years in software development or advanced technical support role
Particular interest in technical problem solving
Experience with AWS
24X7 work environment on call
Strong programming skills (Java an advantage)
Databases (Oracle or Postgresql)
Knowledge of Kubernetes is beneficial
Messaging systems such as Activemq
Customer relationship experience is advantageous
Highly responsible, able to take ownership of issues
Strong technical & analytical aptitude
Able to work independently and within a team
Typical Education/Experience:
Education/experience typically acquired through advanced technical education (e.g. Bachelor/Masters) and typically 3 or more years' related work experience.
Relocation:
Relocation assistance is not a negotiable benefit for this position. Candidates must live in the immediate area or relocate at their own expense.
This position is hybrid. This means that the selected candidate will be required to perform some work onsite 2 days a week. This is at the hiring teams discretion and could potentially change in the future.
Employer will not sponsor applicants for employment visa status.
Join us if you want to:
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Broaden your experience in international projects, technical workshops and hackathons
Enjoy additional days off for Christmas break (December 24th-January 1st)
Participate in employee recognition program (Boeing PridePoints)
Have Private Medical Insurance (Skandia)
Applications for this role are accepted until December 26, 2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jeppesen Systems AB
(org.nr 556484-0303)
Odinsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Jeppesen Jobbnummer
9035595