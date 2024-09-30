Experienced Software Engineer
Pinmeto AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-09-30
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pinmeto AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
About PinMeTo
PinMeTo offers a SaaS platform for managing business information and online conversations of large multi-location organizations across hundreds of online services, apps and other directories to boost brand engagement, drive foot traffic, and increase sales. Our SaaS offering consists of a platform of web applications, all developed internally by our Product department at our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.
About the role
Our Product department is organized in small, cross-functional, empowered product teams that are fully responsible for one or more of the products in our platform. See our Product Overview page to learn more about the products you could be working with. Each team consists of a dedicated product manager, product designer, tech lead and software engineers, and we are now looking to strengthen our teams with more engineers. Regardless of which one, you will join a team where everyone works together towards a shared goal, where outcomes are more important than outputs, and where daily face-to-face collaboration is the default way of working.
As a software engineer your goal is to help your team achieve its objectives by collaborating to deliver solutions to important opportunities. In addition to writing code and developing new features, your main responsibilities include fixing issues to ensure a great user experience, taking accountability for the overall product quality, and participating in team discovery work to decide what solutions to actually deliver. As a team you are all also expected to contribute to the continuous improvement of the team's ways of working.
Our main tech stack is based on the functional language Elm for frontend development, Node.js for backend, MongoDB for data storage, and AWS cloud infrastructure to host and run our platform.
Do you recognize yourself below?
Have at least 2 years experience of developing web applications, preferably SaaS-based B2B products
Enjoy working with the full tech stack from frontend to backend, with solid knowledge of Javascript and related web development technologies
Proven experience learning new technologies, with an adaptable and pragmatic approach to which to use (we expect that you will need to learn Elm, don't worry, this was new to everyone starting here)
Are passionate about both code quality and user experience, and know how to balance these with the specific context to get things done and make an impact now
Like to understand and be part of defining why you are doing what you do, rather than simply work on tasks that someone else defined for you
Prefer pair programming and collaborating with your team at the office over focusing on your task alone at home
Are comfortable communicating in English and looking forward to joining a culturally diverse company (in Product alone we are 13 nationalities)
What to expect after joining us
7 days: Your first week will be focused on getting to know your team and product, setting up your development environment, and pushing your first (small) change to production. Your onboarding buddy and your team will be supporting you from day 1, making sure that you get started as smoothly as possible.
30 days: After a month you will know enough about our codebase and products to be fully participating in whatever initiative your team is working on, pair working as much as possible with your teammates to contribute code to whatever is being delivered. We also encourage you to spend time early on to really learn Elm, through a mix of self study and building something from scratch.
90 days: A quarter in you should be able to apply your previous experience to the specific context of your team and what you are working on together, thereby increasing your impact by contributing to everything from technical decisions to team improvements. You will also be able to take ownership of driving larger tasks to completion.
365 days: By this time your contribution to the team is indistinguishable from that of the other software engineers that you work together with. You will have been able to leverage your strengths and experience to become proficient with work that you are used to, and together with the team you will have learned the things that were new to you.
Practicalities
This is a full time role based in Malmö, Sweden
We have an office first working environment, so we assume you are located around the Malmö area
To promote a healthy work/life balance and professional development, we have:
Flexible hours
Wellness allowance together with one paid hour per week to use for exercise and workout
A learning environment where we have regular hackdays, book circles, knowledge sharing forums, workshops, and other opportunities to grow and develop your skills
Interested? Next steps
We're excited to hear about your interest in this role, and look forward to hearing from you! Use the Apply button here on this page to submit your application.
As we have multiple positions available we encourage you to apply sooner rather than later, as we go through applications continuously as they come in and are looking to fill these positions as soon as we find the right candidates.
We look forward to welcoming you to PinMeTo! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pinmeto AB
(org.nr 556941-6893), https://www.pinmeto.com/ Arbetsplats
PinMeTo Jobbnummer
8928025