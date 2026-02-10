Experienced software developer with frontend focus
2026-02-10
Are you an experienced software developer who has a passion for frontend technology and wants to help us at Viskan shape the future of e-commerce? We are a great company in an exciting industry that has just launched our next-generation platform with a modernized tech stack. We are on an exciting journey with a lot of new and innovative development ahead - and we hope that you want to be part of shaping what comes next!
Description of the role
You will be a key member of an agile, cross-functional feature team, responsible for delivering sprint tasks focused on maintaining and developing new functionality, while also actively influencing the technical direction of our system. You will primarily be working with the frontend-part of our platform, including our flexible and powerful CMS, which enables customers such as Lager157 and Pelle P, to create unique, tailored designs on their sites.
You will take ownership of your tasks and work independently while collaborating closely with your feature team, whose expertise spans from UI/UX to backend. Together, you ensure the best overall solutions and drive the technical development of your features forward. As part of our way of working, we actively use and explore AI tools and agents to work smarter and focus on delivering high-quality solutions.
Common technologies and tools that we use:
JavaScript, HTML, CSS,
Node.js, TypeScript, Next.js (React)
GitHub Copilot, Devin, REST API, Git
You will also come across tasks related to Site performance, Cyber Security, DevOps and accessibility. For the right person with an interest in these areas, there is an opportunity to further specialize over time.
Who you are
We are looking for a senior software developer with a proven track record in frontend development. You have a deep understanding of the modern web and a strategic mindset when it comes to technology choices. You are comfortable navigating complex codebases and have a strong desire to continuously develop your skills and knowledge. Our developers are being powered up with AI-tools and we expect you to use such tools in a natural way in order to work smarter and efficiently. Experience in e-commerce or CMS is considered a plus.
Mindset and motivation matter just as much as technical skills. You have a strong drive, a genuine interest in technology and enjoy problem-solving. You are a helpful and prestigeless teamplayer who contributes with both technical competence and to a positive culture within your team and at Viskan.
We don't expect anyone to be an expert in everything, but we do expect a willingness to learn, grow and take responsibility. Since we have colleagues in several countries, you need to be fluent in English. We place great importance on personal qualities and finding the right person. The recruitment process will start immediately, so don't wait to send in your application!
About us
Viskan is a provider of an e-com platform for brands, retail B2B and subscription. We deliver world-class performance and help our customers build e-com with smart solutions and the best customer experience. All development of the platform takes place in-house, giving us the opportunity to act swiftly and to continuously respond to market demands. With us as a partner, companies can grow friction-free and focus entirely on their sales and customer relations.
