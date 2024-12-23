Experienced Software Developer C++
2024-12-23
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Curious on joining our quest on mining minerals and creating infrastructure by pushing cutting-edge technologies for a better tomorrow? We are looking for a Software Developer to join our delivery team for mechanical rock excavation equipment.
Join our team
You will be part of an experienced group of developers that love to share their knowledge. As a team we support and help each other out to succeed in our mission. In close collaboration with the product owner, the team takes responsibility for application development, from request to quality assured implementation. With agile methodology we work close to our customers from exploration to deployment. People's safety is always in focus for us.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Your mission
As an experienced software developer, you will be working with application programming in C++ on high quality small segment machines. Together with the team you make sure to deliver a genuine product and quality programming. To do so, you are in close collaboration with other divisions and functions, building one machine together.
Feedback is key to our success! By working close to our stakeholders and by performing real-life drill tests in mines we continuously improve our ways of working. We can offer a mix of customer support activities, as well as new functionality- and product development within underground automation. Our team's mission includes using AI and providing knowledge mathematics, physics and mechanics. With this broad knowledge our aim is to simplify the programming of the control system for our products.
Your profile
You are curious to unfold your skills in embedded development at the technology forefront. To succeed, we believe you have an academic degree in computer science or other relevant background and at least 3 years' experience working within C/C++ embedded programming. You are fluent in English.
In our daily work we value motivated colleagues with an interest in sustainable technologies. We also appreciate the willingness to learn and share experience. You are not afraid to literary get your hands dirty on machine tests in real mining environment and at the same time willing to dive into logics, programming and advanced algorithms.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than January 19th, 2025.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Axel Hedengren, axel.hedengren@epiroc.com
, +46 72 145 26 56
Ellinor Ekelöf, Recruitment Specialist, ellinor.ekelof@epiroc.com Ersättning
