Experienced S/4 Hana Security And Control Consultants
2025-09-29
Deloitte's Technology & Transformation practice helps organizations effectively measure and mitigate risk and make informed and intelligent risk decisions around business processes, technology and operations.
You will be working on different projects in an international environment designing, implementing, upgrading and monitoring SAP authorization concepts. With the support of your team, you will guide the development of internal controls for our clients to achieve the required risk management level. Moreover, you will assist the client in setting up monitoring processes and tools to remain in total control of security in their SAP landscape and provide our clients with expert technical knowledge on SAP authorizations, good practice working methods and functional insight into the business drivers for Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) activities.
Qualifications
As a skilled member of our S/4 and Controls Advisory team, we expect that you will be able to teach us something new, just as we are hoping to teach you something new. We are growing fast and are looking for strong consultants within a broad experience in the field of security and controls.
You will essentially possess the following qualifications:
You are an SAP security expert with 5+ years of experience from a consultancy environment.
You can design and implement best-practice SAP security blueprints, fit for the clients' business frameworks. Essentially enabling technology to drive business transformations within Authorizations, Risk Management, Internal Controls, Information Security and Privacy.
You are able to lead work for designing and implementing roles and access concepts, i.e. SAP Authorization Management and Hazardous Work Combinations (SoD).
You have proven experience of implementing risk solutions in global companies using SAP solutions and the ability to assess business requirements, design solutions, produce functional analysis/technical documentation, and implement and test solutions.
Security experience in S/4 HANA implementation and Fiori authorizations is a plus.
You have experience of designing, configuring and implementing SAP GRC products, such as Access Control, Process Control and Business Integrity screening etc.
You quickly understand the client environment and identify the client's business requirements, building strong relationships.
You have strong analytical skills combined with good communication and training skills.
You can work independently, define targets and prioritize tasks in a complex and demanding environment.
You can plan and execute a project to deliver a superior client experience. In addition, you can gain an in-depth knowledge of the client's business and stay up-to-date on industry activities, marketplace trends, innovation efforts and leading practices.
You are a team player who is committed, proactive, enthusiastic, flexible and eager to learn.
You are willing to travel on a regular basis.
To succeed in the role, you need to have an interest in both technical and organizational aspects of security, including ability to understand business contexts. As a consequence, you are able to communicate with stakeholders both from the business and technology/IT. You have excellent language skills in English and preferably also Swedish.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-14
E-post: acygnaeus@deloitte.se Omfattning
