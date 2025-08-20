Experienced Release Manager
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-08-20
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Höganäs
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description
We are looking for an experienced Release Manager to establish and drive structured release management processes in line with governance requirements. The role involves planning, scheduling, and executing releases across several environments while building and maintaining a robust release governance framework. You will work closely with stakeholders across product, QA, automation, security, and transition teams to ensure readiness, compliance, and quality throughout the release cycle. A key responsibility is also to align release activities with CI/CD pipelines, ensure reusability for future migrations, and maintain full traceability and documentation of releases and changes. The role requires presence on-site in Malmö two to three days per week.
Key Responsibilities
D365 FO
Manage release cycles involving code, configuration, and data deployments.
Coordinate with development and operations teams to ensure seamless environment transitions and synchronization with external and downstream systems.
Oversee release plan execution, including rollback strategies and contingency actions.
Ensure compliance with governance, security, and audit standards.
Support both manual and automated deployment processes.
D365 Commerce
Lead planning and execution of releases for POS and retail store systems.
Manage deployment of retail-specific setups such as pricing, promotions, and customer data.
Ensure proper synchronization between D365 Commerce and external systems, including payment gateways.
Validate data integrity and confirm operational readiness after releases.
Collaborate with retail operations to minimize disruption during release windows.
Required Qualifications
Strong background in agile, product-oriented, and collaborative environments.
Excellent organizational, communication, and stakeholder management skills.
Solid understanding of D365 FO and Commerce architecture, data flows, and integration points.
Proven experience managing releases in large-scale ERP and retail ecosystems.
In-depth knowledge of release management practices, DevOps principles, and CI/CD frameworks.
Demonstrated experience as a Release Manager within MSD365 FO and Commerce initiatives.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
211 21 MALMÖ Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9468307