Experienced Power and Performance Engineer
2025-01-07
Job Description:
Are you passionate about optimizing hardware design performance per watt? This is a fantastic opportunity to move into Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, key technologies for the future of computing. Working on the cutting edge of Arm IP, you will take part in crafting technology that powers the next generation of mobile apps, portable devices, home automation, smart cities, self-driving cars, and much more!
This position can be offered in Lund, Sweden or Cambridge, UK.
Responsibilities:
As part of our growing and versatile team, you'll contribute to the development and verification of groundbreaking ML and Neural Network hardware. Collaborating with experts across global design centers, you'll drive impactful projects and help deliver Arm's next-generation IP using the most sophisticated tools and methodologies.
As a hardware Power and Performance Engineer, you will make a difference by analyzing and optimizing performance and power for our next generation IP, using innovative technologies, methodologies and tools. Performing detailed workload characterization to identify performance bottlenecks and propose architectural solutions. You will also collaborate across Arm wide teams and forums for Power and Performance Analysis and Modelling. The ideal candidate have past experience in power analysis or modelling, with design, implementation, or verification backgrounds.
You have experience in planning and making realistic effort and timescale estimates and excellent written and verbal communication skills.
Required Skills and Experience :
Understanding of low power design features and techniques, including clock and power gating, voltage/frequency scaling, memory/logic retention.
Ability to balance trade-offs between power, performance, and area.
Knowledge of digital hardware and some hardware description language.
Knowledge of Physical Implementation flow from RTL through Synthesis, Place & Route to STA.
Additional Qualities That Will Help Your Application Stand Out:
Experience in RTL simulation and verification.
Proficient using scripting languages such as Python, Bash, Perl, Groovy.
Knowledge of machine learning / AI fundamentals.
In Return:
With offices around the world, Arm is a diverse organisation of dedicated, innovative and highly proficient engineers. As well as a friendly and high-performance working environment, Arm offers a competitive benefits package. We have a hybrid working approach where we offer people the flexibility to work part time from home and part time from the office.
We are proud to have a set of behaviours that reflect our DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) culture and guide our decisions, defining how we work together to shape extraordinary! These behaviours are assessed as part of the recruitment process: We not I, Do great things, and Be your brilliant self. Så ansöker du
