Experienced PHP Developer | Warehouse Management System
Boozt Fashion AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-04-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boozt Fashion AB i Malmö
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige
ExperiencedPHP Developer | Warehouse Management System
THE OPPORTUNITY
The Boozt platform team is best characterized by its flat structure, friendly and collaborative atmosphere, as well as being known for delivering technical solutions with a high level of complexity and quality. At Boozt we work in small cross functional teams of up to six developers in a big community. In total we are 198 developers spread across 5 locations. A high standard of code is important, which we manage through the latest technology stacks, internal code reviews and sharing knowledge through hackathons, conferences and weekly talks. Here we love to develop, not only the code but also ourselves as developers!
Our Warehouse Management System is developed by ourselves and we are therefore in full control of priorities and performance. With agile work methods and close contact to the users we do continuous improvements and features.
With this system our main responsibility is to control the largest AutoStore installation in the world, having 1240 robots at the given moment, operating with more than 1 000 000 bins. This is being expanded yearly following the growth of the company.
Annually we host a Tech Conference. In 2023 for the 12th time in a row, our talented tech community comes together for Boozt's annual Platform Conference. With almost 200 talented Boozt developers and engineers in attendance, spread across our five tech hubs in Malmö, Copenhagen, Vilnius, Poznan, and Aarhus, it's been three days of knowledge sharing, innovation, and networking.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
Backend development of maintainable/SOLID code in languages as PHP (Symfony framework), Golang
Optimize logistic processes such as picking, returns, sorting and in-delivery
Implement distribution methods including tracking of logistic events
Optimize performance and stability of the logistic systems
Work closely with the logistic teams in the warehouse for planning of updates
YOUR PROFILE
At least 3 years experience within PHP development.
Experience working with PHP frameworks, meritorious if PHP Symfony.
Experience and/or interest in Machine learning and Golang development.
Fluent in English since this is our corporate language (only applications in English will be considered)
OUR TECH STACK
All our systems are deployed in the Google Cloud Platform. We have adopted Terraform for all the configuration and management of the infrastructure, no manual ad-hoc changes are being done. We are using a mix of Compute Engine, App Engine, Cloud Functions, and Kubernetes to deploy our systems, depending on their needs and characteristics. Current plan is to go more towards Kubernetes, we are in the process of containerizing more of our applications.
Cloudflare is being used for CDN, authentication, and canary deployments among other things.
The majority of our systems are written in PHP using the Symfony framework, PHP8. Among other languages that we are using are Elixir, Go, Python, TypeScript, Kotlin, Swift. For the data layer we have a mix of MySQL, Redis, Elasticsearch, MongoDB, Manticore. We try to be pragmatic and pick the technology that suits us best for the specific task. Cross-system communication is happening over Google Pub/Sub and RabbitMQ.
Observability is something we put a lot of focus on. We are actively monitoring the health of our infrastructure and applications using Datadog. We use it to get a good overview of the errors, make sure that deployments are not affecting performance, make sure that the SLOs are not over the limit, investigate and collaborate during major outages.
BOOZT PERKS
Great personal and internal career development
A culture that incorporates our values of trust, freedom, and responsibility
Flexible work environment
Driven and passionate international colleagues
Yes, we really do speak English here, it is our corporate language
A generous employee discount
Barista coffee, veggies, and fruits for all, and Friday socials
Milestone celebrations
Wellness allowance and sports activities
Onsite masseuse and medical doctor
A LITTLE BIT ABOUT US
We are one of the leading e-commerce players in the Nordics. We offer our customers fashion, kids, sports, beauty, and home on Boozt.com and Booztlet.com. You can find our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, our Boozt Innovation Lab in the heart of Copenhagen, a data science team in Aarhus, Denmark, our two tech offices in Vilnius, Lithuania and in Poznan, Poland, and our fully automated warehouse in Ängelholm (one of the worlds biggest AutoStores). Our Boozt family consists of +1100 employees from more than 38+ nationalities; we believe that our diverse teams help us build an innovative and vibrant workplace. Would you like to join us on our exciting journey? We are an equal opportunity employer that embraces diversity and inclusiveness. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boozt Fashion AB
(org.nr 556710-4699), https://www.booztgroup.com Arbetsplats
Boozt Kontakt
Sima Melnikė skuc@boozt.com Jobbnummer
8628425