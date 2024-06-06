Experienced Leader for our Housekeeping Department
2024-06-06
We are looking for an ambitious and talented Leadership Profile; Someone Sincerely Caring, Systematic and English Speaking
Are you a leader with a truly empathetic leadership style? Then now is your chance to apply for a unique position as we are recruiting for a an exciting new leadership position as Housekeeping Manager for a wonderful hotel in Örebro. (approximately 150 rooms + public areas).
A memorable experience for our colleagues and guests is the essence of being a leader with our hotel and team.
In this role your leadership will show the housekeeping team that you will go above and beyond in your care for each member of the team and your attention to detail will show that you are committed to providing second to none guest experiences.
Your leadership skills will create a high level of employee engagement, and the energy and enthusiasm you display will create "happiness" and a great place to work.
Come and join us...
Diverse, ambitious and welcoming, we have a vision to create unique and genuine happiness for employees, guests and customers.
We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic, highly motivated leader to ensure the highest standards and meticulous attention to detail is achieved in our cleaning and maintenance of rooms, and public areas.
The Housekeeping team in our opinion is a vital, dynamic and an incredibly hard-working team, with a common goal to ensure we aim to exceed customer expectations at all times. Driving high cleaning standards and working efficiently together as part of One Team.
Here's a bit more detail on what we see you doing in this role:
Leading and inspiring the housekeeping team from the front and by example; creating an environment that lets them be themselves and bring their best selves to work, encouraging personal and professional development and progression
Ensuring all employees have the tools and resource to carry out their roles effectively and safely
Strive to improve service performance and standards, ensuring employees understand expectations and parameters
Empowering employees to exceed customer expectations
Responding to guest complaints
Understanding the impact of the department's operations on the overall guest experience and manage to achieve or exceed budgeted goals
The kind of person we're looking for:
A hands-on personality, with a heart of gold, resilient and naturally well organised
An eagle-eye for detail, you can spot a slip in standards from a mile away
Passion for getting the job done and getting it done right
You genuinely enjoy the world of hotel operations, and you have a proven track record of delivering high standards and managing change
A natural people person who people like working with. You make those around feel good about the role they play and are comfortable coming to you with questions. You bring others with you.
You're great at motivating others to continually deliver such high standards of service, and having honest conversations with people when their performance slips
You're all about having a positive impact on the people you interact with, leaving them with a memorable experience
You want to be part of a team that works hard, supports each other, and has fun and happiness along the way!
English spoken and written - at professional level is mandatory
What's in it for you ...
Become part of a sincerely caring organisation with a clear vision to deliver happiness
Good terms of employment
We are committed to your personal development
Your leader will support you and give you attention and feedback
A feeling of happiness due to our teamwork and caring for each other
Why working with us ...
Happy employees, serving happy customer...
We build a culture of care, focusing on our employees being happy and engaged, so they can focus on our customers' needs
• who receive correct quality...
Continuously finding efficient ways to deliver to the quality agreed with the hotel
• consistently...
We standardize our processes and train our employees to be able to deliver the same level of service consistently, without variation
• and always with a smile!
Because what matters is happiness!
We look forward to hearing from you!
Please send your application and CV via e-mail; hr.se@theellengroup.com
. We appreciate a motivated application where you clarify how you can contribute to the continued employee and customer happiness and development. Applications will be processed, and interviews held on an ongoing basis.
