Experienced Hybrid Cloud Resilience Architect

Job Overview:
We are seeking a seasoned Hybrid Cloud Resilience Architect to lead the design, implementation, and optimization of robust, multi-cloud architectures spanning Google Cloud and Azure. This role requires the candidate to be Google Cloud Architect certified and to bring extensive experience in integrating AI-driven solutions, .Net development, DevOps practices along with python coding knowledge. This role will be pivotal in ensuring high availability, scalability, and security across our cloud environments while driving innovation in cloud operations and automation.
Key Responsibilities:
Architecture Design & Implementation:
Develop and maintain resilient multi-cloud architectures that leverage both Google Cloud and Azure. Should have minimum 4 years of experience in cloud technologies
Design solutions that incorporate AI-driven analytics and automation to proactively monitor and manage cloud performance.
Implement scalable, secure, and cost-effective architectures using best practices in cloud design and Infrastructure as Code (IaC).
Development & Integration:
Collaborate with development teams to design, build, and maintain applications using C# and python. Should have a minimum of 7 years of experience in .Net.
Integrate continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines using DevOps best practices. Along with integrating pipelines to sonarqube.
Automate deployment, monitoring, and recovery processes across cloud platforms.
Operational Excellence & Resilience:
Lead efforts to improve system reliability, availability, and performance through proactive monitoring, incident response, and continuous improvement initiatives.
Develop disaster recovery and business continuity strategies tailored to multi-cloud environments.
Utilize AI/ML techniques to enhance predictive maintenance and automated problem resolution.
Collaboration & Leadership:
Act as a subject matter expert and mentor to cross-functional teams on hybrid cloud strategies, DevOps practices, and cloud security.
Collaborate closely with IT, security, and business units to align cloud strategies with organizational goals.
Drive innovation through regular research on emerging technologies and trends in cloud computing and AI.
Required Qualifications:
Google Cloud Architect Certification (mandatory)
Proven experience architecting and managing multi-cloud environments, particularly within Google Cloud and Azure.
Strong background in .Net and python development, with hands-on experience in designing and deploying enterprise-level applications.
Proven track record of at least 7 years experience in leadership role within IT, cloud infrastructure, or related domains.
Deep understanding of DevOps methodologies, CI/CD pipeline development, and automation tools (e.g., Terraform, ARM Templates).
Demonstrated expertise in integrating AI-driven solutions for system monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.
Preferred Skills & Experience:
Experience with containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Familiarity with serverless computing, microservices architecture, and API management.
Strong communication and leadership skills with experience leading cross-functional teams.
Relevant certifications in Azure or AI/ML domains are a plus.
Experience in developing and executing disaster recovery and business continuity plans.
Experience in Financial/FinTech sector
If you are passionate about cloud technology, resilient system design, and driving innovation across hybrid cloud platforms, we encourage you to apply and join our team as we build the future of cloud resilience and automation.
