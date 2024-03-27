Experienced HIL Developer & Tester
2024-03-27
Would you like to be a part of the future development in the automotive industry? We are hiring and are looking for skilled hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) developers & testers!
What you will do?
Work in a team in the forefront of HIL (MIL & SIL) setups in the automotive area. You will:
design, deploy and manage complete HIL system using dSPACE Scalexio or Vector based portfolio - to make the HIL system up and running in a highly complex technology area including continues integration.
perform test & test automation incl. continues improvements of the Continues Integration & Build Automation (CIBA) flow
Skills needed:
Master of Science or similar
> 5 years in the automotive industry setting up complex dSPACE Scalexio rigs including specific hardware & software tools from dSPACE or using Vector based tools
performed test and test automation using dSPACE or Vector based tools
Good knowledge in protocols as CAN, CANFD, Flexray and Ethernet, UDS, SWDL etc
Experience in programming as C/C++, MATLAB/Simulink, Python, CAPL
good understanding of Continues Integration & Build Automation (CIBA) flow
We believe you enjoy to work in teams, interact with people and have great communication skills. Your are able to encourage, coach and develop to drive change and implementation in your surroundings.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
Enter the reference "HIL developer" in your application.
