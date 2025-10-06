Experienced Graphics Software Engineer, Lund
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-10-06
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced Software Developer to join our Core Technologies Graphics team.
Who is your future team?
The Core Technologies Graphics team is responsible for the embedded graphical aspects of the Axis camera platform. Graphical aspects include rendering in the video stream, masking of privacy areas, and image transformations. The team has successfully added a multitude of functionality, features and applications such as Axis Live Privacy Shield (ALPS), https://www.axis.com/products/axis-live-privacy-shield),
and text and image overlays.
The work is carried out in tight collaboration with the product and sales organizations as well as directly towards our partners and customers. Innovation and a creative work environment are key, as well as keeping the tight and positive team spirit that this team is well known for.
What you'll do here as a Software Developer
As a member of the team, you will participate in tasks and projects delivering software for the graphical aspects to Axis cameras.
You will be part of the complete development chain, from long-term monitoring and idea creation to building technology platforms and the release of new software.
Development is mostly done in C, but C++ and Python are also used.
Who are you?
You are curious, deeply technically interested, love challenges and solving problems in a team focused way. We believe that you have a strong personal drive and get inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement.
You have experience of C/C++ programming, preferably in an embedded environment like Linux. Experience and interest in computer graphics and image processing is a plus but not necessary. You love to program and to produce maintainable code and master the chain from creative discussions, building code to stable incremental releases.
What Axis have to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Are you thrilled about the job description and found a personal match? Send in your application!
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Come join us and get the chance to work at the forefront of technology and be a part of a team that could find and develop Axis next big thing. If you have any questions, please contact hiring manager Sara Garmark, +46 46 287 97 77. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122460". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
9541804