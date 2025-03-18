Experienced Frontend developer
2025-03-18
Are you ready to make a difference and contribute to a smarter, safer world? Do you also like the idea of working in a DevOps team together with dedicated people to build and operate outstanding products with high quality? Our R&D-site in Linköping is growing at a fast pace and we are looking for a team-oriented Front end developer to join our team.
Who is your future team?
The team we are recruiting for now owns the portal or one-stop-shop for all Axis cloud services. The team integrates all different cloud applications in one frontend as well as develops parts that are common for all use cases. They make sure that it is coherent and consistent across applications. The work involves some backend but mostly frontend development.
At Axis in Linköping we work in small teams where all team members share and collaborate on all the tasks of a software team. To facilitate this, we are believers in methods that encourage that you are never alone when coding or performing other tasks. Some teams work with pair-programming while others choose mob-programming. We often try out new methods to find the best way of working.
To ensure that we always maintain high quality, we build quality into the system as early as possible in the development process. Any defects must be found quickly, as much as possible by means of automated tests, so that they can be corrected as close to the source as possible.
What you'll do as Frontend developer in Linköping:
As a developer, you are a part of our absolute core competence and indispensable in refining our products and creating functionality and smarter solutions to our customers.
The responsibilities of the role include:
*
Participate as a dedicated team member in everyday teamwork - programming in mob or pair
*
Take an active part in designing the architecture of the product
*
A lot of communication with different stakeholders and other development teams
*
Together with other colleagues drive continuous improvement of our development methodology including test
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
We are looking for an experienced software developer with frontend expertise, who want to work in a cross-functional team to create solutions that make things easier and better for our end users.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
*
At least 3 years of work experience in programming and bringing software product(s) to the market
*
Familiar with cloud deployed product(s), test driven development, AWS or Azure, TypeScript, React and Node.js
*
Working knowledge of test automation
*
An interest covering the whole product cycle meaning everything from product definition, implementing features to finished product.
*
Curious to learn and searching for ways to improve how we work
What Axis have to offer:
This job is situated in Linköping, primarily on-site in our office in Ebbepark. We have a great working environment, supporting teamwork and modern ways of working. Beyond offering the prerequisites for growth and innovation, the new office also encourages having a lot of fun at work! We enjoy playing table tennis, Mario Kart or why not a board game? During lunch some colleagues play pickle-ball at Campushallen, whilst others prefer padel. Of course, we have coffee breaks and Axis-fika!
Fortunately, we also find time to dig into work and develop outstanding products and solutions that are highly requested by our customers. We work according to methods and principles established in software development in recent years, such as Lean, DevOps and agile variants. This involves constant learning and searching for ways to improve how we work. You can expect, and will be expected to, take part in discussions about architecture, writing the best code and how to ensure the quality of the product.
We are looking for more friends to discuss and hang out with! Do you want to join us?
Axis is a company that realize the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Ready to Act?
