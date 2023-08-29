Experienced Front-end developer to a world leading furniture company!
2023-08-29
If you have previous experience from front-end development and knowledge in Javascript and React, then you might be the one we are searching for!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a front-end developer with knowledge and passion for Javascript and React. As a consultant from Academic Work, you will get the opporunity to sharpen your skills at our world known customer.
You are offered
• A chance to work at a global organisation with great personal development opportunities
• A dynamic environment with various work tasks. You will rarely encounter the same type of problems, whereas you will continue develop your expertize.
• A culture where everyone is included and accepted for who they are
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• You will create, maintain and develop solutions for the company 's different planning applications within home furnishings
• You will get the opportunity to work across teams constellations in order to optimise efficiency
• Further, you will develop market leading products, which means that you should have a genuine interest for within web, new technologies and technical solutions
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Language: Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing
• Education: Bachelor or Master of Science degree within IT
• Driver's license: NO
• Skills: At least 3 year experience of Javascript, HTML & CSS from working life, At least 3 year experience of the following JS library - React from working life
It is meritorious if you have
• Language: Swedish
• Skills: UI/UX, Node.js, Svelte, AWS/Azure
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative
• Solutions-oriented
• Takes initiative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
