Experienced Field test Engineer

We are hiring and are looking for skilled Field test Engineer
What you will do? Field Testing which includes Functional and performance testing of Google Pixel Devices (5G SA, NSA, and VoNR/IMS technologies.)including initial attach, handovers etc
• Troubleshoot 5G Non-Access Stratum (NAS) and Access Stratum (AS) protocols including RRC, PDCP, RLC, MAC, PHY layers, and related 3GPP standards (Rel 15 and above).
• Perform IMS related test cases related Voice, SMS and Video over 5G NR/LTE/WiFi.
• Perform Device testing w.r.t 3GPP 5G-NR, Protocol testing.
• Perform Device Inter-Operability Testing (IOT) with different Operators.
• Perform testing using tools like RF Channel Emulator/Fader and technical understanding of various channel fading profiles, and antenna correlations matrices.
• Perform testing on advanced features like Beamforming, MIMO, CoMP, Carrier Aggregation, eMBMS, Location Services, etc.
• Perform Downlink/Uplink Throughputs, SINR vs BLER/MCS benchmarking, etc
We believe you enjoy working in teams, interact with people and have great communication skills. Your are able to encourage, coach and develop to drive change and implementation in your surroundings.
Interviews will be held continuously. To apply, please send in your application documents to the email address: LTTS.Sweden@Ltts.com.
