Experienced carpenter and woodworker
2024-07-22
Are you an experienced carpenter looking for a short-term, full-time contract with potential for extension? Join us starting in August for a 1-2 month project, with the possibility of continued collaboration.
Key Responsibilities:
Project 1: building a prototype of a compact sleeping pod, mostly build from plywood with integrated bed, LED lighting and custom-built furniture. Designs and materials will be provided by our architecture team, execution of the project should be done independently using the design plans.
Project 2: Renovating a 20 sqm room including custom built furniture and painting.
Additionally, there might be some general handyman support needed occasionally for our apartment buildings.
Requirements:
We seek a motivated and reliable carpenter with strong communication skills who can work independently. To be successful at this you should have experience with general carpentry, particularly woodwork and custom furniture building. Good English language skills are a must. Experience with tiling, bathrooms and electrical work is a plus.
Practical info:
Start ASAP, ideally between 1 - 12 August.
Full-time contract based work (40 hours per week) at least until 13th of September, with potential extension possible.
Working hours: 8 AM - 5 PM Mon-Fri (can be discussed if different hours are wished for)
Location: Bromma (near Brommaplan T-bana)
On-site workshop with all necessary tools provided
About us:
Allihoop offers a flexible, shared living experience for global talents, helping to unlock potential for cities and it's people. Since being founded in 2020, Allihoop has gone on to launch multiple locations with constantly high occupancy rates, loyal customers, and strong communities. We are inclusive. We are a group of talented individuals at the crossroads of architecture, hospitality, and corporate development. We celebrate multiple approaches and points of view. We believe that when it comes to taking care of other humans, diversity drives innovation. So we're building a culture where difference is valued. We take a holistic approach. We foster both a top-down and grassroots approach. This gives us the freedom to do what's best for our team and customers.
We believe that if we can make people that are changing life or city - or both! - to grow new roots fast, then our cities will become better places. We believe that each one of us has more to give to the world if they feel taken care of and supported by the people around them.
How to apply?
Please send your resume/CV and availability to hr@allihoop.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-31
E-post: hr@allihoop.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559234-5887), https://www.allihoop.se/
