Experienced C# Developer
2025-02-05
Paradox is now looking for you, a C# developer who enjoys collaborating with stakeholders and is looking for a role where you get to code on projects with many moving parts, as well as spend time collaborating and advising people from different parts of the organization.
We are now looking for an Experienced C# Developer to work as part of the SDK Team within Paradox Central Tech and Services. Comprised of 13 distinct teams, the Central Tech and Services is responsible for the Paradox Ecosystem which provides a variety of services and products to Paradox's various game studios. These products and services include the Paradox Account service, Paradox Mods, social/player features (leaderboards, cloud saves, forums, etc.), the Paradox Store, the Paradox Game SDK, and much more!
The SDK Team's primary responsibility is the development and maintenance of the Paradox Game SDK which is used by both our internal game teams and, externally, by our game partners. The scope of the SDK is wide, supporting every technology, platform and game engine in use by Paradox published games. The SDK is used for interacting with all of our online services, as well as local file handling, caching, parsing, and state management.
Your role in the team will be primarily to develop our C# SDK, by developing new features, optimize the code and assist in the design and architecture of the SDK. You are expected to participate actively in planning and design events, sometimes interacting directly with the team's stakeholders.
As an Experienced developer, you have deep knowledge of software development, with 4 years commercial experience in C#. You are able to work with little guidance and can be relied upon to provide solutions to complex problems..
Skills we're looking for:
At least 4 years C# proficiency
Desktop application development (OSX, Linux, Windows)
Proven ability to establish and maintain team practices such as automated unit testing, code reviews and coding standards
We believe you are a service-minded, driven, and explorative individual; You are comfortable with solving problems and working autonomously within a group. You are open and honest with your teammates and you can be relied on to share your opinions.Your role in a team is flexible and can include being the one who identifies viable solutions and implements appropriate solutions, as well as mentor others. Your English communication skills are excellent, which are backed by taking the time to understand others as well as in explaining yourself.
Practical information:
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Programming Manager
Location: This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden
If you think that this description matches your background, we highly encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we will interview candidates continuously for this position. In your application, please show us why your previous experiences and skills would work for this role and why you are interested in working at Paradox. If you don't match all the requirements, please demonstrate how your passion, attitude and interest in Paradox might compensate for this.
At Paradox Interactive we celebrate difference and value diversity in our employees. We are committed to building an inclusive team from a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and skills.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 4 (visa karta
118 66 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
