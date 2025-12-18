Experienced Backend Developer - Operations Tools, Lund
2025-12-18
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! We have delivered several groundbreaking products and look forward to pioneering many more. Our success is largely due to our highly skilled staff and our strong culture of daring to succeed and allowing ourselves to constantly break new ground. Are you a backend developer ready for a new adventure? Join Axis Communications at our HQ in Lund, Sweden!
Your future team
We are a diverse, innovative, and dedicated team that loves solving problems and finding solutions together. We work with our in-house developed, web-based applications that support the return and repair process for Axis products. Our team is part of the ERP & PLM Applications department, which is responsible for several central applications within Axis and covers the full application lifecycle, including new development, support, and continuous improvement projects. The overall organisational unit is Information Systems, which serves as the IT department within Axis.
As a Developer in the Operations Tools team, you will have the opportunity to get to know many different parts of Axis' global organization. You will also be able to explore your innovative side by developing our various applications, working closely with our core business, and contributing to the continuous development of some of our customer- and partner-facing solutions.
Most of our applications are structured as microservices, including both backend and frontend components, which means you will have the chance to work on both sides.
The technologies we are working with are
Backend: Java Spring Boot
Frontend: React, TypeScript, Next.js, Prisma
Other: Git, GitHub, Docker, (Kubernetes), Ubuntu, VS Code, IntelliJ, Jira
Deployment: The deployment process is automated and is handled by GitHub actions.
All our apps are hosted on Ubuntu-servers so knowledge in unix-based systems is a bonus.
Who are you?
We are looking for a positive team player with a genuine interest in technology and a strong appreciation for close collaboration with colleagues. One of your key motivations is to be part of a team that collectively contributes to creating added value for Axis. You are curious, creative, and eager to share your knowledge and ideas with others. You feel comfortable taking responsibility and are happy to dive into new initiatives.
What Axis have to offer:
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact. Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide. As a fast-growing company, we offer exciting career opportunities. You'll grow professionally through continuous learning, supported by a collaborative team that values creativity, innovation, and work-life balance.
Our Lund HQ Campus, including the impressive Grenden building, offers a dynamic environment with spaces crafted to encourage collaboration, whether through informal "fika" chats, formal meetings, or after-hours activities. Check it out: Axis HQ
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any further questions, please contact the recruiting manager Mattias Jonasson:
